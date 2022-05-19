U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    +1.71 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    +24.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.34 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0122 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2475
    +0.0133 (+1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7940
    -0.5030 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,124.93
    +996.53 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.56
    +17.33 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Lumen Technologies declares quarterly cash dividend

·1 min read
In this article:
  • LUMN
    Watchlist

DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Friday June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday May 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 27, 2022.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)
Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301551627.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies, Inc.

