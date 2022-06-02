U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Lumens Promotes Patricia Kittredge to Senior Vice President of Growth + Innovation

Lumens
·2 min read

Kittredge to lead Innovation Group, bringing the best in global design to Lumens customers

Walnut Creek, CA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, is excited to announce the promotion of Patricia Kittredge to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Growth + Innovation. In this position, Kittredge will lead the newly introduced Innovation Group, ushering in an exciting new phase of growth at Lumens.

With over 25 years of experience in brand merchandising and product development, Kittredge has succeeded in building an industry leading lighting assortment, as well as securing countless exclusive product and brand collaborations with iconic and emerging designers throughout her time with the company. Kittredge previously worked with Williams Sonoma and Smith & Hawken.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new position for Patricia. Through her 10 years with the company, Patricia’s entrepreneurial spirit and leadership skills have helped to bring the best lighting brands in the world to Lumens,” says YDesign Group CEO, Laura Walsh. “I’m so excited to collaborate with Patricia in leading Lumens through this next phase of innovation and growth.”

The Innovation Group is the latest evolution in the Lumens mission to inspire and connect the world with good design. Kittredge will collaborate with Lumens’ CEO, Laura Walsh, and other company executives to define an agenda that further differentiates Lumens’ offerings and ensures an assortment of the world’s best design products. The Innovation Group will lead to expanded and extended exclusive product and brand collaborations, and an increased ability to search the globe for the best up-and-coming designs.

“When I joined Lumens 10 years ago, I was impressed by the company’s vision and I saw its tremendous potential for growth,” says Lumens Senior VP of Growth and Innovation, Patricia Kittredge. “Before then, no one believed that design products could be sold online, and I was drawn to Lumens’ pioneering spirit. Today, I’m honored to lead the company in its next phase of innovation and growth.”

###

Welcome to Lumens | Enlightened by Design 

Founded in 2004, Lumens is North America’s premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and décor, serving trade and contract professionals as well as consumers. We travel the world to source from 350+ global design brands, curating a product assortment that features iconic designs as well as the latest in contemporary interior décor, including exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else. Lumens’ vision to inspire and connect the world with good design has driven the company to be a leader in innovation, delivering a best-in-class customer experience through our website, brand partnerships, editorial content, and team of design experts and ALA-certified product specialists. Lumens is part of Design Holding, following the acquisition of YDesign Group by Design Holding in 2021. 

CONTACT: Ann Petersen Lumens apetersen@lumens.com


