Lument Finance Trust Inc Reports Steady Earnings in Q3 2023

Lument Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:LFT) announces distributable earnings of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders stands at $5.2 million, or $0.10 per share.

Non-GAAP financial measures used to provide additional insight into the company's performance.

Lument Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:LFT) released its 8-K filing on November 13, 2023, detailing its financial results for the third quarter of the year. The company reported distributable earnings of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share of common stock, and GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $5.2 million, or $0.10 per share of common stock. These figures reflect the company's ability to maintain a stable financial performance amidst a challenging economic landscape.

Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

LFT's third-quarter results demonstrate a consistent financial position, with distributable earnings serving as a key indicator of the company's potential to pay dividends to shareholders. The use of non-GAAP financial measures, such as distributable earnings, provides a more nuanced view of the company's operational success, excluding certain non-cash items and one-time events that may not accurately represent the company's ongoing operations.

The reconciliation from GAAP net income to distributable earnings included adjustments for unrealized gains or losses on mortgage servicing rights and provisions for credit losses, among others. Specifically, an unrealized provision for credit losses of approximately $791,563 was added back to the GAAP net income, reflecting the company's conservative approach to potential future credit events.

Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

LFT, a Maryland corporation, continues to focus on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments, with an emphasis on middle-market multi-family assets. The company is externally managed by Lument Investment Management LLC, which underscores its strategic approach to leveraging external expertise for portfolio management.

Investors and stakeholders were invited to join a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and receive a business update. This level of transparency and engagement is indicative of LFT's commitment to maintaining open lines of communication with its investors.

Conclusion and Forward Outlook

While LFT's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 show a stable performance, the company remains cautious about forward-looking statements, acknowledging the inherent risks and uncertainties in such predictions. Investors are encouraged to consider the detailed financial information and risk factors provided in LFT's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, to fully understand the company's performance and future prospects.

For further details on LFT's financial performance and strategic initiatives, interested parties can access additional information through the company's website or by contacting investor relations directly.

