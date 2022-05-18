U.S. markets closed

Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

  LITE

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Event:

50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date:

Monday, May 23, 2022

Webcast Link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/42080-lumentum-holdings-inc/webcast

Presentation Time:

3:50 p.m. Eastern Time



Event:

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual)

Date:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Meeting Availability:

10:20 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time



Event:

Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference (in person, New York City)

Date:

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Meeting Availability:

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Event:

BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference (in person, San Francisco)

Date:

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Meeting Availability:

8:00 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. Pacific Time

Aside from the J.P. Morgan event, the host firms are not webcasting these events. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their representative at these firms, or email Lumentum investor relations at investor.relations@lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:
Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

