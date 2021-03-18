U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Lumentum Comments on Notification from Coherent of a Company Superior Proposal

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it has received notice from Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) ("Coherent") of its Board of Directors' determination that an unsolicited acquisition proposal from II–VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) ("II-VI") to acquire Coherent in a cash and stock transaction constitutes a "Company Superior Proposal" as defined in the previously announced amended definitive merger agreement with Lumentum entered into on March 9, 2021 and Coherent's intention to terminate such merger agreement.

Lumentum has until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, March 22, 2021 to amend its transaction agreement or waive matching rights, and does not expect to make further comments on the matter until that time. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Coherent would be required to pay a $217.6 million termination fee to Lumentum if Coherent terminates the definitive agreement in order to enter into an agreement with II-VI.

Lumentum's Board of Directors continues to recommend the transaction with Coherent to its stockholders.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank is serving as the exclusive financial advisor and sole bookrunner on the committed debt financing to Lumentum and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal advisor.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a major designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of a proposed business combination involving Lumentum and Coherent. In connection with the proposed transaction, Lumentum will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes the joint proxy statement of Lumentum and Coherent that will also constitute a prospectus of Lumentum. The information in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. When the joint proxy statement/prospectus is finalized, it will be sent to the respective stockholders of Coherent and Lumentum seeking their approval of their respective transaction-related proposals.

Lumentum may not sell the common stock referenced in the proxy statement/prospectus until the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC becomes effective. The preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and this communication are not offers to sell Lumentum securities, are not soliciting an offer to buy Lumentum securities in any state where the offer and sale is not permitted and are not a solicitation of any vote or approval.

LUMENTUM AND COHERENT URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE RELATED JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED THEREIN AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these materials (when they are available and filed) free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Lumentum (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on Lumentum's website at www.lumentum.com or by contacting Lumentum's Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@lumentum.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Coherent (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on Coherent's website at https://investors.coherent.com by contacting Coherent's Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@coherent.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Each of Lumentum, Coherent and directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transaction. Information regarding these persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the respective stockholders of Coherent and Lumentum in connection with the proposed transaction is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding Lumentum's executive officers and directors is included in Lumentum's definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on September 25, 2020. Additional information regarding Coherent's executive officers and directors is included in Coherent's definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2020, and in an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A which was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. You can obtain free copies of these documents using the information in the paragraph immediately above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Coherent's and Lumentum's current expectations, estimates and projections about the expected date of closing of the proposed transaction and the potential benefits thereof, its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Coherent and Lumentum, all of which are subject to change. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the completion of the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining stockholder and regulatory approvals, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of Coherent's and Lumentum's businesses and other conditions to the completion of the transaction; (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the amended merger agreement, including the receipt by Coherent of an unsolicited proposal from a third party (including MKS Instruments, Inc. or II-VI Incorporated); (iii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the transaction or integrating the businesses of Coherent and Lumentum; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related private and public sector measures on Coherent's business and general economic conditions; (v) risks associated with the recovery of global and regional economies from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related private and public sector measures; (vi) Coherent's and Lumentum's ability to implement its business strategy; (vii) pricing trends, including Coherent's and Lumentum's ability to achieve economies of scale; (viii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Coherent, Lumentum or their respective directors; (ix) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Coherent's or Lumentum's business, including current plans and operations; (x) the ability of Coherent or Lumentum to retain and hire key personnel; (xi) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xii) uncertainty as to the long-term value of Lumentum common stock; (xiii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting Coherent's and Lumentum's businesses; (xiv) general economic and market developments and conditions; (xv) the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which Coherent and Lumentum operate; (xvi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect Coherent's and/or Lumentum's financial performance; (xvii) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Coherent's or Lumentum's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xviii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as Coherent's and Lumentum's response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xix) geopolitical conditions, including trade and national security policies and export controls and executive orders relating thereto, and worldwide government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China; (xx) Coherent's ability to provide a safe working environment for members during the COVID-19 pandemic or any other public health crises, including pandemics or epidemics; and (xxi) failure to receive the approval of the stockholders of Lumentum and/or Coherent. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the joint proxy statement/prospectus will be, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Coherent's or Lumentum's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. Neither Coherent nor Lumentum assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Lumentum Contact Information

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, (408) 404-5400, investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media: Eric Brielmann or Kelly Sullivan, Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, (212) 355-4449

Category: Financial

    II-VI has submitted a new takeover offer for Coherent valued at roughly $7 billion, as a frenzied bidding war for the laser maker nears a climax.

    Coherent shows that there's still some strength in tech stocks that didn't break down. There is a certain symmetry to the pullback and recovery as the stock made its move back above 250 today.

    Shares of Coherent Inc. shot up 9.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Lumentum Holdings Inc. said it increased its buyout bid for the laser technology company, in response to a bid from II-VI Inc. that Coherent had determined was "superior" to the previous agreed-on deal with Lumentum. Lumentum's stock fell 1.0% and II-VI shares slipped 0.2% ahead of the open. The revised cash and stock bid values Coherent at $6.9 billion, up from the previous bid that valued Coherent at $6.6 billion. Under terms of the revised bid, Coherent shareholders would receive $220.00 in cash and 0.6100 of Lumentum shares for each Coherent share they own. Based on Tuesday's closing prices, that values Coherent's stock at $275.00, a 10.6% premium. Also part of the bid, investment fund Silver Lake will make a $1 billion investment in the combined company. "Our Board of Directors remains steadfast in our belief that the combination of Lumentum and Coherent will create a diversified industry leader best positioned to accelerate the future of photonics," said Lumentum Chief Executive Alan Lowe. Coherent's stock has soared 77.6% over the past three months through Tuesday while the S&P 500 has gained 6.5%.

    No love is being shown to tech stocks at the moment. But soon they could come back into favor. Here's why.

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • Bill Gross Says He Made $10 Million Betting Against GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- It wasn’t just retail traders who cashed in big during the GameStop Corp. stock mania. A legendary billionaire investor made a minor killing shorting the shares.Bill Gross, the erstwhile bond king and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co., said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he made about $10 million betting against the video game retailer’s shares.But the trade didn’t go off without a hitch.“I got in too early,” said Gross. “I was in the hole by about $10 million.” But he stuck with it to sell at a profit.GameStop stock, for months among the most heavily shorted on the New York Stock Exchange, surged more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as a legion of Reddit users piled on, forcing bearish traders to scramble for shares and brokers to take the highly unusual step of curbing trading.Amid that mania, Gross took a shot to bet against the shares: “I got in with options like a good Robinhood trader, I guess.”He’s not done yet.“I’m still selling call options at $250 and $300,” said Gross. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for options sellers, not buyers, to take advantage.”Gross was largely known for his bond bets after four decades at Pimco, which he built into one of the world’s largest asset managers. For years he generated industry-leading returns as manager of the Pimco Total Return Fund and in 2013 the firm’s assets approached $2 trillion. He was ousted though a year later after feuding with his Pimco partners over strategy, succession and managerial control.Gross then joined Janus Henderson Group Plc as a money manager, switching his focus from pursuing relative return against a benchmark to an unconstrained strategy. The aim was to achieve positive results no matter the market conditions, but it didn’t work out. Returns were disappointing and Gross retired in March 2019.Gross continues to comment on central bank policy and deficits and speculate in the bond markets with his personal fortune.Read more: Bill Gross says he’s short TreasuriesHe said he was short coming into the Treasuries selloff of recent weeks that took the 10-year yield to a one-year high above 1.6%. He also continues to bet against 10-year futures and the long bond. The investor predicts a jump in inflation ahead that will give Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “pause” about the central bank’s current lower-for-longer policy.“Inflation, you know, currently below 2% now is not going be below 2% in the next few months,” Gross said. “I see a 3% to 4% number ahead of us.(Updates with Gross views on inflation in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cyclical Stock Rotation Has Further Room to Run, Says Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- The rotation into cyclical stocks since November has further to go, even as investors push segments of the market to record highs and bond yields rise further, according to strategists including those at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.A gap remains between Goldman’s U.S. growth forecasts and what’s been priced into the markets, especially after factoring in President Joe Biden’s latest $1.9 trillion stimulus package, strategists Dominic Wilson and Vickie Chang wrote in a report Tuesday.“Our core asset market stance has been to ‘keep the faith’ on cyclical assets,” the strategists said, adding that rising rates will not be enough to derail that view. Further upgrades to cyclical pricing were likely in the near-term, they said.Investors have been rotating into such economically sensitive stocks since late last year on growing expectations for a global rebound as vaccine roll-outs gather pace. Energy is the top-performing industry within the global benchmark MSCI All-Country World Index with a 22% gain so far this year, followed by financials, telecommunications and industrials.A Morgan Stanley gauge of U.S. cyclical stocks has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by about 18 percentage points in total return over the last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A similar measure for Europe from Stoxx has performed just as well against its regional benchmark.While the current rally in cyclical sectors since November has a “strong whiff of a ‘dash to trash’” given the quality of the companies, the pandemic could force some profound changes on industries -- especially financials and energy -- that could also spur more long-term gains, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.“Some cyclical industries may be so different post-pandemic that they could see multi-year outperformance,” he said.For example, energy companies need to cut costs to address structural challenges related to carbon-based energy demand, while financials are still too tied to human infrastructure to compete with technology-based rivals, Colas said.“There’s a lot more going on under the surface,” wrote Colas. “We still like cyclicals.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, said in a exchange filing that Shenzhen government company Shenzhen Major was expected to take a stake of no more than 23% in its subsidiary SMIC Shenzhen, the intended operator of the project, under a framework cooperation agreement, with SMIC retaining around 55%. "The company and Shenzhen government will jointly drive other third-party investors to complete the remaining capital contribution," it said. The venture will give Shanghai-based SMIC, which was blacklisted by the United States in December, much-needed extra production capacity amid a global chip shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up demand for electronics, such as laptops and phones.

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assures markets that monetary policy will stay loose "as long as it takes."

  • Lira Bulls Count on Carry-Trade FOMO to Bring Investors Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Spiking U.S. Treasury yields just forced the Turkish currency into the sharpest retreat in emerging markets. With a pivotal interest-rate meeting approaching, lira bulls say that’s a reason for optimism.The lira is down more than 8% since mid February and money managers like Paul Greer at Fidelity International are sitting tight for Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal to raise rates and stem the decline, boosting the appeal of one the highest-yielding currencies in the developing world.“As long as the Turkish lira offers a healthy positive ex-ante real policy rate, investors will be attracted by the large nominal carry on offer,” said Greer, who has an overweight stance on the lira. Assuming rates are raised in line with expectations and there’s orderly price action in U.S. Treasuries and emerging markets, “we expect some money to come back into the lira again at current levels,” he said.A currency rally that followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shake-up of his economic team last year hit a wall in mid-February, spurring calls for the central bank to backstop the market with higher rates. With inflation coming in faster than expected last month, Agbal is expected to hike the one-week repo rate 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday.Since his appointment, Agbal has lifted the headline rate by 675 basis points, delighting investors with a return to more hawkish policy and helping make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year behind the Russian ruble.Raising rates would give “more evidence that Turkey has changed course and is serious in rebalancing its economy,” said Swedbank’s Hans Gustafson, who sees the lira gaining about 15% to close the year at 6.50 per U.S. dollar.The lira was trading down 0.1% at 7.5026 against the greenback as of 12:03 p.m. in Istanbul on Wednesday.Agbal’s arrival at the central bank in November came after Erdogan sacked his predecessor in a revamp that also saw the resignation of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak -- the president’s son-in-law. Albayrak had come under fire from opposition parties for mismanaging the economy and the lira roared back almost 25% from its weakest on record as Agbal pledged a return to orthodox policy.Powell’s Challenge: Reconcile Better Outlook, Ultra-Easy PolicyHenrik Gullberg, macro strategist at Coex Partners Ltd, predicts the Turkish currency will eventually return to levels stronger than 6.9 per dollar and said the spike in U.S. yields that’s hurt risk appetite will pass.“The rise in real yields in the U.S. is not sustainable,” Gullberg said. “When it comes to an end, the rally in risk sensitive currencies like the lira will resume.”(Updates second chart, lira pricing in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Wall Street's S&P 500 index scaled a new high on Tuesday and a gauge of global equities neared an all-time peak as investors bet the Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery. U.S. stocks retreated late in the session, with the Nasdaq shedding more than a 1% gain, as yields on longer-maturity U.S. Treasury bonds ticked up, nipping investor enthusiasm for tech-stocks that are high growth but wary of rising inflation. The U.S. dollar edged up against the euro and commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the two-day Fed meeting kept trading from being volatile.

    A gauge of global stocks gained on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar slid after the Federal Reserve repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come. The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury note, whose surge has roiled markets in recent weeks, fell back after hitting its highest level since January 2020 ahead of the highly anticipated statement from the central bank. The Fed projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down.

  • Powell Holds Dovish Line as Fed Signals Zero Rates Through 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and the mounting inflation worries in financial markets.The decision, which came on a volatile day for investors with Treasury yields surging ahead of the announcement, masked a growing number of officials who saw liftoff before then -- though Powell stressed this remains a minority view.“The strong bulk of the committee is not showing a rate increase during this forecast period,” Powell told a virtual press conference Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, adding that the time to talk about reducing the central bank’s asset purchases was “not yet.”Seven of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023 compared with five of 17 at the December gathering, showing a slightly larger group who see an earlier start than peers to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, according to fresh quarterly Fed projections.“Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak,” the FOMC said in its policy statement. “Inflation continues to run below 2%.”The Fed expects that a bump in inflation this year will be short-lived. Officials saw their preferred measure of price pressures slowing to 2% next year following a spike to 2.4% in 2021, according to the projections. Excluding food and energy, inflation is forecast to hit 2.2% this year and fall to 2% in 2022.Ten-year Treasury yields reversed their earlier rise as Powell spoke and U.S. stocks closed higher.Asked about the recent move up in yields, Powell pushed back against the idea the Fed should lean against the market, noting that the current stance of Fed policy, including its asset purchase program, was appropriate.Massive fiscal support and widening vaccinations that will help reopen the economy have buoyed investor expectations for rate increases and inflation, propelling Treasury yields higher as the central bank and federal government keep adding stimulus.The target range of the benchmark federal funds rate was kept at zero to 0.25%, where it’s been since last March. Wednesday’s FOMC decision was unanimous.What Bloomberg Economists Say“The Federal Reserve continues to hold the course, maintaining the glide path for both rates and asset purchases which it established last year, and does not appear to be close to altering its trajectory anytime soon.”-- By Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger (economists)-- Read more hereU.S. central bankers left asset purchases unchanged at $120 billion a month and repeated that this pace would be maintained until “substantial further progress” is made on their employment and inflation goals. Powell told reporters that the Fed would signal well in advance when that threshold was on track to being achieved.Powell and his colleagues met as the economy continues to improve. Job gains picked up last month and President Joe Biden signed an additional $1.9 trillion of pandemic aid into law on March 11. Vaccinations continue apace, allowing states to start easing lockdown restrictions that could release a torrent of consumer spending.The economy remains far from the Fed’s goals, though. Even with 379,000 jobs added to payrolls in February, 9.5 million fewer Americans have jobs compared with a year ago and inflation remains well below the Fed’s 2% target.“This particular downturn was a direct hit on the part of the economy that employs many minorities,” Powell said.Still, prospects for stronger growth have ignited some concern about higher inflation, contributing to a rise in 10-year Treasury yields in recent weeks. Powell told lawmakers in testimony last month that the economy is still has a long way to go before there’s any risk of overheating.They also upgraded forecasts for economic growth and the labor market, with the median estimate for unemployment falling to 4.5% at the end of 2021 and 3.5% in 2023, while gross domestic product was seen expanding 6.5% this year, up from a prior projection of 4.2%.Christopher Waller, who joined the Board of Governors in late December, contributed projections for the first time this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The dollar edged higher weighing on gold prices

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

    Economic data from the Eurozone and the U.S will provide direction later in the day. The FOMC economic projections, however, will set the early pace.

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.