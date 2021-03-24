U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,889.14
    -21.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.06
    -3.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,961.89
    -265.81 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.27
    -51.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.83
    +3.07 (+5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7300
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,682.25
    -1,481.97 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.08
    -26.42 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Lumentum Honored by 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

·3 min read
100G PAM4 Uncooled EML Scores High in Optical Components Category for Lower Power Consumption and High Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced today that its 100G PAM4 uncooled electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs) for next-generation hyperscale data centers were recognized in the category of optical components by the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. The scaling of next-generation hyperscale data centers to support the unfolding digital and virtual transformation of work and life, while reducing the impact to climate change, requires higher speed performance with lower power consumption.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Lumentum on their high-scoring honoree status," said Lightwave Associate Publisher and Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year."

Every year, Lightwave's independent panel of judges reviews innovative products and services. Winners are selected based on originality, innovation, positive customer impact, application requirements, novel approach, and cost-effectiveness.

"It is an honor to receive this distinguished award and to be recognized for our advanced datacom products that are leading the transition to 400G and beyond," said Walter Jankovic, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacom. "Leveraging thirty years of technology expertise, our first-to-market and first-to-scale EML chips enable high performance and low power consumption for 2 km PAM4 modules across the full temperature range. This is the latest example of how our innovation benefits customers seeking cost-effective and lower power solutions for higher data rates."

About the Product

Lumentum manufactures indium phosphide (InP) state-of-the-art EMLs enabling higher bit rates and lower power consumption for 100G baud PAM4 operation in its internal high-volume fab in Japan. The Lumentum team has a long history of leading the market for EML quality and performance through many generations of increased data rates.

Customers can incorporate the uncooled EMLs in a non-hermetic package enabling cost-effective solutions with lower power consumption. These new EMLs support operating temperature ranges from 20°C to 70°C for use in optical transceivers without a thermoelectric cooler. Lumentum's EML is a photonic integrated circuit that consists of a distributed feedback (DFB) laser section, followed by a monolithically-integrated electro-absorption modulator (EAM) to provide customers a single high-performance chip.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience's business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community—technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-honored-by-2021-lightwave-innovation-reviews-301255187.html

SOURCE Lumentum

