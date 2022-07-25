Lumibird: 2022 FIRST-HALF REVENUES OF €84M (+11%)

Lumibird SA

Lannion, July 25, 2022 – 5:45pm

2022 FIRST-HALF REVENUES OF €84M (+11%)

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting sustained growth, with revenues up +10% in the second quarter of 2022 and +11% for the first half of the year. As a significant percentage of sales are recorded in dollars, the increase on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates is slightly lower, with +9% for the first half of 2022.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€m) 2022 2021 Change First quarter 38.0 33.8 +12% Second quarter 46.0 41.7 +10% First half 84.0 75.5 +11% of which Photonics 38.6 34.7 +11% Medical 45.4 40.8 +11%

The LUMIBIRD Group’s consolidated revenues came to €84.0m at June 30, 2022, up 11% (9% like-for-like and at constant exchange rates). This growth is split equally across the Photonics and Medical divisions. The Group is organized to produce against a backdrop of the disruption affecting supply chains globally. However, across the various business segments, this disruption may result in deliveries being deferred from one quarter to another.

This is notably the case for the Photonics division, with contrasting levels of growth that do not necessarily reflect the overall trend. The Industrial and Scientific business lines show first-half growth of +2% (to €17.4m), while the Lidar business is up +48% to €11.0m, with an increase in sales for both Lidar and OEM systems. The Defense / Space business is stable for the first half of the year (+1% to €10.2m), with a relatively significant base effect due to a particularly high second quarter in 2021. The new subsidiary Lumibird Photonics Sweden (former Saab), consolidated since May 31, 2022, made a still marginal contribution to business (€0.36m).

The Medical division, with first-half growth of +11% (€45.4m), is benefiting from a catch-up with deliveries from the order book at end-March and an acceleration in sales, particularly in the United States, where the strengthening of the sales teams and the extension of the product range are reflected in very positive trends.

LUMIBIRD is looking ahead to the second half of the year with an extremely sustained order book, for its Photonics and Medical activities. Its ability to build on these positive commercial trends is still linked to the production and delivery contingencies in a context of pressure on supply chains.

The Group is confirming its targets for 2023 reported revenues of over €250m, driven by organic and external growth, with its EBIDTA/revenue ratio to continue increasing within a 20%-25% range.

Next date:

2022 half-year earnings on September 22, 2022 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

