Lumiera announces the results of its annual meeting

MONTREAL, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held May 19, 2022 by webcast. All of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2022, were elected as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes FOR %FOR Votes Withheld %Withheld Marie Bélanger 48,218,984 99.94% 30,000 0.06 Kevin Cole 48,218,984 99.94% 30,000 0.06 Louis Doyle 48,218,984 99.94% 30,000 0.06 Carlos Ponce 48,218,984 99.94% 30,000 0.06 Simon Castonguay 48,218,984 100.00% 0 0.00 Jacqueline Khayat 48,218,984 99.94% 30,000 0.06

All other matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

to appoint Richter LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;

to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution confirming re-approval of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Forward-looking information

