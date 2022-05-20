U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.04
    -64.75 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,810.65
    -442.48 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,124.19
    -264.31 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.72
    -30.51 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.68
    +1.47 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    -0.0580 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8550
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,863.52
    -1,362.82 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.97
    -30.40 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Lumiera announces the results of its annual meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NHPHF

MONTREAL, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc.  (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held May 19, 2022 by webcast. All of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2022, were elected as directors.

Lumiera Health Logo (CNW Group/Lumiera Health Inc.)
Lumiera Health Logo (CNW Group/Lumiera Health Inc.)

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

VoteFOR

%FOR

VoteWithheld

%Withheld

Marie Bélanger

48,218,984

99.94%

30,000

0.06

Kevin Cole

48,218,984

99.94%

30,000

0.06

Louis Doyle

48,218,984

99.94%

30,000

0.06

Carlos Ponce

48,218,984

99.94%

30,000

0.06

Simon Castonguay

48,218,984

100.00%

0

0.00

Jacqueline Khayat

48,218,984

99.94%

30,000

0.06

All other matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  • to appoint Richter LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;

  • to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution confirming re-approval of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion.  Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2021, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.  Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Related Links: www.lumiera.ca

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c8774.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Why Deere Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell today after the company reported its second-quarter results. Despite beating Wall Street's expectations for the company's bottom line, investors were disappointed that revenue fell below analysts' consensus estimate. Deere reported diluted earnings of $6.81 per share in the quarter, up from $5.68 in the year-ago quarter, which easily beat analysts' average estimate of $6.65 per share.

  • The S&P 500 is trading in bear-market territory. How far could it fall?

    The S&P 500 trades below the level that will mark a bear market if losses hold on Friday. In the past, entering bear territory has often meant more weakness ahead.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • Citigroup Badly Needed a Catalyst. Then It Landed Warren Buffett.

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway invested in Citigroup when it seemed like there wasn't much to look forward to for the megabank.

  • Market strategist explains the ‘historic anomaly’ in the recent sell-off

    Citi Global Wealth Head of North American Investments Kristen Bitterly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in equity and fixed income markets, rising rates, bond yields, and inflationary pressures.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, heading for longest weekly losing streak since 2001

    U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though the major indexes still headed for steep weekly losses as concerns over the resilience of corporate profits in the face of inflation resurged this week.

  • Why Target, Costco, and Kohl's Stocks Got Pummeled This Week

    The overall stock market has been struggling with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its eighth straight losing week. For retail stocks including Target (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), this past week has been the worst of them all. As of Friday midmorning trading, Target shares had dropped a whopping 30% for the week.

  • A bear-market rally could be lurking, but investors should ‘sell any rips,’ says Bank of America

    Bank of America strategists advise investors keep buying any bounces higher for the stock market, as capitulation isn't quite here yet.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.