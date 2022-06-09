Lumiera Health launches US sales of Awaye pain relief cream with first shipment to Amazon.com

MONTREAL, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP ) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the launch of its Awaye™ pain relief cream in the US market. The first shipment of Awaye™ has been sent to Amazon.com's distribution center and will soon be available to American consumers.

"This is a major step forward for Lumiera; our first shipment to the US and the first step to introducing Awaye™ to millions of American that suffer with pain. The US pain relief market was estimated at $2.5 billion dollars in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a +9% CAGR" says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera. "Awaye™ has seen great results on Amazon in Canada and we are very excited to announce our first shipment to Amazon in the US. As previously shared, we are receiving incredibly positive feedback from consumers across Canada that have found relief with Awaye™ and we are now ready to start introducing Awaye™ to Americans that are looking for safe, natural solutions to manage their pain. I look forward to sharing updates on our progress on Amazon.com as well as our pending retail distribution in the Northeast US as we continue to execute on our US distribution strategy."

About Awaye™

Awaye™ provides a new generation of relief from acute and chronic pain by exploiting the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, the body's built-in pain and inflammation defense system. Awaye™ is a unique Health Canada approved topical cream that provides relief from pain through complimentary mechanisms of action not found in any other product currently available on the market.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2021, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

