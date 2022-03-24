U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.17
    +24.93 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,515.86
    +157.36 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,983.35
    +60.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.22
    +0.01 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.61
    -1.32 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.90
    +25.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.90 (+3.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3540
    +0.0330 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9100
    +0.7970 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,279.48
    +996.62 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.37
    +12.43 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.74
    +9.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Lumiera Health signs distribution agreement to launch Awaye™ in Vietnam - a market of 100 million people

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NHP

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the signing of a distribution agreement with Fideschem International Ltd., a Singapore-based company that will enable Awaye™ to access the Vietnamese market which has a population of approximately 100 million people and a pain relief market forecasted to grow at >11.24% annually for the foreseeable future.

Lumiera Health logo (CNW Group/Lumiera Health Inc.)
Lumiera Health logo (CNW Group/Lumiera Health Inc.)

"In addition to our recent announcements that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has published final registration of the Company's National Drug Code (NDC) allowing Awaye™ to be sold as an OTC drug across the US, a market of approximately 330 million people with a pain relief category of US$6 billion, we are working to further expand the market potential for Awaye™. We are very pleased to be working with the Fideschem team in the Vietnamese market which is a market of approximately 100 million people. Based on the market dynamics and the trend to more natural health products and natural pain relief products, the Fideschem team has forecasted tremendous success for Awaye™" says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera Health.

"We strongly believe that Awaye™ has the potential to capture significant market share in Vietnam. Awaye™ is perfectly positioned to leverage the growing demand for natural, non-addictive pain management solutions combined with consumer trust towards Canadian products." says Nguyen Minh Hieu, Managing Director at Fideschem International Ltd.

As a part of the agreement, Fideschem will first obtain and maintain all regulatory requirements to allow the sales of Awaye™ in Vietman and then manage all sales and marketing initiatives. Based on the regulatory process to commercialize health products in Vietnam, Fideschem and Lumeira forecast sales to begin in 12 months.

"Awaye™ truly is a great product that naturally helps people manage their pain, and we continue to receive positive feedback from people that are trying and buying Awaye™. With confidence and conviction in our product, we are executing our accelerated growth plans. We are still very early in our execution; we launched Awaye™ in April 2021 and we are seeing tremendous growth with limited distribution. We are focused on increasing market access, then building distribution and trial. In 12 months, with the launch in Vietman in addition to our distribution focus in Canada and the US, Awaye™ will be available to more the 465 million people. We look forward to continuing to expand distribution and to accelerate the number of people that try and buy Awaye™ within our rapidly growing market potential." says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera.

About Awaye™

Awaye™ provides a new generation of relief from acute and chronic pain by exploiting the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, the body's built-in pain and inflammation defense system. Awaye™ is a unique Health Canada approved topical cream that provides relief from pain through complimentary mechanisms of action not found in any other product currently available on the market.

For more information about Awaye™ products, visit www.awaye.ca

About Fideschem International Inc.

Singapore-based Fideschem International PTE Ltd is a private company whose specializes in the retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical products in Southeast Asia. It also provides trade support services such as import and export declarations, shipping authorization applications, and commercial registration applications. Their portfolio includes pharmaceutical finished formulations, medical devices, dietary supplements and cosmetics, distributed in Vietnam through their local company, Medpharm Pharma JSC.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2021, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Related Links: www.lumiera.ca

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c6264.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why Nikola and Trip.com Are Leading the Nasdaq Higher Thursday

    Wall Street came to work on Thursday morning in an improved mood, putting Wednesday's steep losses behind it and showing more optimism for the new day. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up about half a percent, regaining a portion of its losses from the previous session. A couple of Nasdaq stocks moved upward much more sharply.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Nikola stock pops as the EV maker starts production on its first electric truck

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Nikola stock surge as the company is set to start production on its first electric truck.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Here’s the truth behind that Home Depot ‘privilege’ training guide going viral

    Some customers are threatening to boycott Home Depot over a handout explaining privilege to employees. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • ‘Mortgage rates are likely to push toward 5% before the end of the year’: Rates soar to highest level in over 3 years, putting pressure on home buyers

    The effects of the rapid rise in interest rates are already being felt in the nation’s housing market.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.