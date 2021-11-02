Lumigo raises $29M for its cloud-native application monitoring platform

Lumigo, a cloud-native application monitoring and debugging platform, today announced that it has raised a $29 million Series A funding round led by Redline Capital. Wing Venture Capital, Vertex Ventures US, together with existing investors Meron Capital and Pitango First, Grove Ventures also participated in this round, which brings the company's total funding to $38 million since its launch in 2019.

The company started out with a focus on distributed tracing for serverless platforms like AWS' API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3 and Lambda. But as the team announced today, it is now also expanding its SaaS service to cover containers and virtual machines.

Image Credits: Lumigo

Using the company's platform, businesses can easily visualize every transaction in their network to understand how data flows between services -- and then quickly diagnose issues when it doesn't. It offers both a paid SaaS service (which includes a free tier), as well as a free command line tool for analyzing and tuning services based on AWS Lambda and Kinesis.

Some of Lumigo's current customers include Medtronic, Vimeo and Sonos.

"Most other Observability platforms have just tacked serverless features onto what were essentially legacy products," said Lumigo CEO Erez Berkner. "Lumigo was designed from the ground up for cloud-native environments, allowing us to offer deep monitoring, distributed tracing and debugging features tailored to the modern cloud technologies and expand outwards to containers and Kubernetes in a way that actually fits how cloud-native apps are designed and operated."

Berkner noted that as enterprises adopt an ever-growing number of cloud services, Lumigo has to match this velocity if it wants to become the standard observability tool for cloud-native applications.

“Correlating millions of log lines, traces and metrics across distributed services is pretty close to impossible, and just gets harder with scale," said Redline Capital partner Benno Jering. "Lumigo’s offering solves an ever-growing problem for cloud-native applications; understanding applications as more than just the sum of their parts."

The company will use the new funding to double its 30-person team as it builds out its marketing and product groups (in addition to more hiring on the engineering side).