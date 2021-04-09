Luminae Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Legit Ingredients?

Luminae weight loss support supplement by SANE Laboratories contains five different potent ingredients that make this next generation nutraceutical ideal for balancing hormonal health and optimizing metabolism, but is the clinically proven SANE Luminae formulation worth it as a legitimate fat burner or are there negative side effects to know about before purchasing today?

There are hundreds of weight loss supplements on the market that all promise the same thing – to bring safe, long-lasting weight loss results to dieters. Unfortunately, most weight loss products simply cannot deliver on these promises. This often leads to frustration, anger, and sadness amongst dieters who are desperate to see results.

Thankfully, a legitimate solution backed by real science is now readily available. Manufactured by the trusted supplement brand SANE Labs, Luminae offers hope to those trying to shed weight in a safe, steady manner.

Comprehensive weight loss solutions are all the rage, and it doesn’t take a nutritional specialist to figure out why. At the end of the day, all people who struggle with obesity want the same thing. We want to be able to lose weight while changing our daily lives as little as possible. Major lifestyle changes are difficult to implement. Compounding the reluctance of some people to integrate significant changes to their diets is the fact that even the most steadfast diets can fail. Even men and women who cut their calories down to 1,500 per day might struggle to see the kind of results they need.

Luminae claims to be a “clinically proven weight loss catalyst.” This phrase is actually included on the official product website, as well as every bottle of this weight loss formula. The site also claims that it can “increase fat burning up to 300%.” By using this supplement consistently, people might be able to suppress their junk food cravings, “support optimal thyroid function,” and adopt a better eating schedule. These are the bold research-backed claims we found on the official product website for Luminae.

The supplement is apparently a “synergistic blend” of rare and “clinically studied ingredients” known to help people lose weight, reduce cravings, and optimize the metabolism. Clearly, any supplement that can actually do these things is sure to be worth the money. But we know that our readers aren’t interested in unsubstantiated claims and sales pitches. You want to cut through all of the hype and find the truth about whether or not Luminae is an effective weight loss supplement. That’s what we’re here for. Today’s review is going to walk you through everything we think you need to know about the facts behind Luminae, a weight loss supplement being formulated by the prominent weight loss health company SANE.

Green Tea Leaf Extract, Grapefruit Seed Extract, and 7-Keto DHEA are the key ingredients in this supplement. But do these ingredients actually help to heal and revitalize the metabolism of consumers who ingest them? Find out the answers to these questions and more in today’s comprehensive guide to Luminae Weight Loss supplement.

What is Luminae & How Does Luminae Work?

Luminae is a weight management supplement that relies on several proven herbal extracts to help dieters safely lose weight without having to go on a restrictive diet or exercise program. It is designed to help every person lose weight – even those who struggle with their weight the most.

Best of all, Luminae uses ingredients that are not only proven to be effective, but safe also. This is what separates Luminae from other popular weight loss products and why it should largely be considered one of – if not the best weight loss supplement for long term success. So how exactly does Luminae work?

Luminae helps to boost your resting metabolic rate: Luminae contains green tea extract, which is one of the most well researched and proven fat burners money can buy. Green tea works by speeding up your body’s resting metabolic rate – the rate at which your body burns calories when you are at rest. The higher your resting metabolic rate is, the more calories you’ll burn when you aren’t active, which obviously can positively impact your body composition.

Luminae helps to support healthy thyroid function: In addition to physically causing your body to burn more calories, Luminae also support healthy thyroid function. Your thyroid is one of the main glands responsible for controlling the body’s metabolism. Studies have shown poor thyroid function leads to poor metabolism. Helping your thyroid helps to keep your metabolism at a healthy rate to burn more fat.

Together, both of these mechanisms help Luminae significantly enhance your body’s metabolism so you can melt away fat and get a slimmer, healthier body. Within weeks you’ll begin to notice Luminae working to help you reach your weight loss goal.

Ingredients in Luminae

The manufacturer of Luminae claims they wanted to design Luminae as simply as possible but still have several of the most powerful fat burners known to man. That’s why their formula contains only four ingredients. There’s no “secret ingredients” or “proprietary blends” – just four proven fat burners.

These four ingredients include:

Green tea extract: Green tea extract is arguably the most well researched and proven fat burners known to man. This is because green tea extract contains a natural antioxidant called epigallocatechin, also known as EGCG. According to various studies, EGCG alone can increase your metabolism anywhere from 4-8% per day, with some studies showing an even greater gain.

Grape seed extract: Numerous studies have linked grape seed extract to weight loss, although the exact mechanism hasn’t been identified yet. Many studies suggest that grape seed extract may inhibit fat gain by blocking enzymes responsible for causing fat storage. Grape seed extract also has strong anti-inflammatory properties as well.

7-Keto DHEA: 7-Keto DHEA is a hormone that helps increase your resting metabolic rate. Various studies have linked 7-Keto supplementation to weight loss by improving various metabolic markers It also helps control and regulate healthy thyroid function, which is key for weight management. Overall, 7-Keto DHEA is considered to be one of the most powerful fat burners and it plays an important role in metabolic enhancement.

Bromelain: Bromelain comes from pineapple extract and several studies have linked bromelain to faster weight loss rates. It is believed that bromelain helps enhance your body’s metabolism.

In addition to these four powerful herbal extracts, Luminae contains a small dose of niacin and calcium. Both are essential for thyroid function and are heavily involved in various bodily functions that make up your body’s metabolism.





Is Luminae Safe? Are There Any Side Effects of Luminae?

When the weight loss supplement industry was born, most of the products that came to market were filled with dangerous stimulants that had nasty side effects. This put a grey cloud over the weight loss industry for good reason – the products weren’t safe.

Thankfully, things have changed significantly and most weight loss products available nowadays are very safe. Luminae for example, is arguably one of the safest weight loss products that has come to market.

All four of its’ ingredients have been clinically studied in various settings and have been proven to be safe. This is why there have been virtually no reports of any user having any side effects while taking Luminae. Even minor side effects commonly associated with supplements such as nausea & headache, have been rare in Luminae users.

This is because Luminae was formulated by a team of health experts who put a tremendous amount of effort into both the formula and the dosage of each ingredient. There are zero fillers, artificial ingredients, or dangerous stimulants in Luminae. All of the ingredients included are proven to be both safe & effective.

Luminae also points out their product is manufactured in an FDA-approved lab using good manufacturing practices. They also note their raw ingredients are constantly inspected for purity, quality, and consistency to ensure every bottle of Luminae contains the safest, strongest ingredients.

If for some reason you think Luminae may not be right for you, it may be a good idea to speak to your doctor or a medical professional before taking the product. In addition, if you do experience any unpleasant effects, you should discontinue use and seek medical attention to determine the safest course of action.

Finally, it is important to avoid taking Luminae if you are pregnant or nursing, or are under the age of 18. The manufacturer specifically mentions that these groups should not take the product and that its’ ingredients could potentially cause problems in these groups.

How Long Does it Take to See Results With Luminae?

While Luminae has a proven track record of helping dieters lose weight, it should be noted the product is not a miracle supplement. You certainly aren’t going to drop 20 pounds overnight.

According to the manufacturer, it is best to give Luminae 60 to 90 days before you determine whether or not the product is working for you. However, this does not mean you will not see results before then.

In several studies, 7-Keto supplements were able to help dieters lose weight in as little as a few weeks. Another study found green tea extract could provide a virtually instant boost in metabolism and lead to weight loss within only days, not weeks. However, it may take a few weeks to notice.

In general, it is recommended you give the product at least a few weeks to see if it is causing any changes, and the full 60 to 90 days to determine whether or not it worked for you.

Maximizing Results With Luminae

Luminae is undoubtedly one of the most powerful weight loss supplements to hit market shelves. However, you still need to put in some work if you really want to maximize your results. This is why it is highly recommended you do the following things to maximize your results:

Follow a well balanced diet: This speaks for itself. The more healthy foods you eat instead of sugary, unhealthy foods – the better. Focus on meals with more protein, less carbs, and definitely less sugar. This will help curb your appetite and prevent blood sugar spikes that lead to weight gain.

Limit alcohol consumption: Likewise, you should keep alcohol consumption to a minimum. Alcohol contains empty calories and many alcoholic beverages are loaded with sugars. Alcohol also directly interferes with your body’s ability to burn fat as well because the liver must eliminate alcohol instead of focusing on burning fat.

Exercise a few times a week: Finally, it is important you exercise a few times per week. If you’re a beginner, some simple cardio and slight weight training is all you need. Eventually, you can work up to more intense exercise when you need to. Start small and work your way up.

In addition to these three things, you should also drink plenty of water and get plenty of sleep. The occasional cheat meal wont kill you but try to keep it to a minimum. Following these principles will allow Luminae to work its’ magic and significantly speed up your weight loss without causing you to crash like most diets do.

How to Order Luminae

By now, there should be no doubt about how powerful Luminae can be in your quest to lose weight. If you’re ready to get rid of those unwanted pounds of fat for good, then you can order Luminae directly from the SANE Labs official website.

There you’ll see three packages to choose from, or an auto shipping option to receive Luminae on a regular schedule. The three packages are priced as follows:

One bottle: $67

Three bottles: $49/each - $147

Six Bottles; $38/each - $228

No matter which option you choose from, you’ll receive SANE Labs full one year guarantee. If for any reason you don’t see the results you desire, are not satisfied with the product, or have a negative experience, you can contact SANE Labs and receive a full refund on your entire purchase. That’s how confident SANE Labs is in their product.





Final Thoughts

If you’re tired of all the ineffective, weak, and otherwise worthless weight loss products on the market and want something that can deliver real results, then look no further. Luminae has a proven track record, is manufactured by a trusted company, and comes with an incredible one-year guarantee.

There are several key benefits associated with Luminae. The supplement’s creators claim that their formula can increase fat burning, reduce abdominal fat, optimize the metabolism, and convert more body fat into usable energy. Evidence that we were able to find does suggest that some of the key ingredients in this supplement are capable of improving the metabolism of some users. The best way to improve the metabolism and lose weight is to combine supplementation with a developed diet and exercise plan.

Luckily, the company behind Luminae also provides an extensive weight loss program and diet known as “SANE Diet.” Our recommendation is that consumers who need to lose weight combine the use of this supplement with a diet program. Exercising is also a good option, and consumers should also consult their doctor before trying any new supplement or formula for weight loss.

If you’re ready to get a slimmer, healthier body, then don’t wait any longer – visit the official website of Luminae and grab the #1 weight loss supplement of 2021 today!

Official Website - https://store.sanesolution.com/products/sane-luminae-supplement

Contact Details: Sane Solutions (Luminae)

EMAIL: Service@SANESolution.com

PHONE: (347) 979-1735

