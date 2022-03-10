U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,225.57
    -52.31 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,951.68
    -334.57 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,994.46
    -261.08 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.22
    -29.07 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.94
    -1.76 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.90
    +18.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.51 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    +0.0560 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1200
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,157.04
    -3,029.72 (-7.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.51
    -2.01 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Luminar’s Austin Russell talks life post-IPO, AV deals and lidar’s future at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Achieving the vision of a world where fully autonomous vehicles are both safe and ubiquitous continues to be a long and winding road. Three complementary sensor technologies have emerged in the race to build vehicles that don’t require human intervention: camera, radar and lidar (light detection and ranging radar).

Lidar, in particular, is widely considered critical to the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles. Moreover, automakers have also begun to view lidar as key to increasing the capabilities and safety of their advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in new cars, trucks and SUVs for consumers.

Over the last two years, Luminar Technologies, a leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, has been making big strides, and striking even bigger deals, with its Iris lidar sensors.

In December 2020, Luminar began trading publicly after a SPAC IPO through Gores Metropoulos Inc. — with a post-deal market valuation of $3.4 billion.

During the same year, Volvo announced it will integrate Luminar’s Iris lidar sensors into its production vehicles beginning in 2022. And just this past January, Luminar signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz to integrate its technology on next-gen production passenger vehicles.

We want to know more, and we’re excited to announce that Luminar founder and CEO Austin Russell will join us for a 1:1 interview at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 in San Mateo on May 18-19.

You can expect a wide-ranging interview with a focus on the challenges of scaling lidar hardware production, integrating lidar with a wide variety of automakers’ ADAS technologies, how commonplace the sensors will become and whether it’s on track to earn must-have status in all consumer cars at some future point.

At times it seems we’re no closer to achieving full autonomy than we were five years ago. We’ll get Russell’s take on where the industry’s headed and what he sees as the next big push — or two or three — required to drive across the finish line.

We’ll dig for more details about Luminar’s current and potential production partnerships and examine the company’s reach across all three industry verticals — consumer vehicles, trucking and robo-taxis.

And you can bet we’ll discuss Luminar’s transition from private to publicly traded company and the whole SPAC experience. We’ll also be sure to ask Russell for his advice to founders pursuing a similar path to the public markets.

Don’t miss what’s sure to be an illuminating interview with Luminar’s Austin Russell at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022.

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 breaks through the hype and goes beyond the headlines to discover how merging technology and transportation will affect a broad swath of industries, cities and the people who work and live in them. Register today and reserve your seat before prices increase!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/e7dd6bbdbceb829774052566487b4cc4 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-e7dd6bbdbceb829774052566487b4cc4') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-e7dd6bbdbceb829774052566487b4cc4' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Apple continues shift away from Intel processors with new M1 chip

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses the expansion of Apple's M1 ultra chip in its product lineup.

  • Elon Musk Has a Conspiracy Theory About Satoshi Nakamoto

    Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator or the creators, of bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency at the origin of the Big Bang of traditional finance for almost 13 years? Many people have claimed in the past to have discovered the identity of Satoshi Nakamato only to finally admit defeat. Elon Musk, the whimsical CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has once again revived the rumors and reactivated all the budding detectives on the internet.

  • Okcoin, Stacks Launch $165M Pledge to Support Bitcoin-Related Projects

    The Bitcoin Odyssey is a year-long pledge taken by VC firms to deploy money into solutions that accelerate the adoption of bitcoin.

  • Should You Buy the Dip In This Top Automotive Chip Company?

    Starting with model year 2024, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin chip and sensor system will be available for use among automakers. One of them is small chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). After more than doubling its stock price over the last three years (which includes the recent 60%-plus sell-off from all-time highs), Ambarella is putting up solid numbers as its computer vision chips find their way into more automaker technology designs.

  • Best Cybersecurity ETFs for Q2 2022

    The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2028, as cybercrime and cyberattacks affect more individuals, companies, and governments.

  • Huawei’s Software Business Booms, as Its 5G Sales Suffer

    The U.S. has blocked the company’s acquisition of many advanced chips. So it has shifted its focus to products that don’t require as many foreign chips.

  • The Morning After: President Biden tackles cryptocurrency

    Today’s tech headlines: President Biden tackles cryptocurrency, LimeWire is back, and Patient dies two months after groundbreaking pig heart transplant.

  • Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks With India Firms to Make Phones for Export

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of China’s largest smartphone brands have opened discussions with Indian manufacturers about making phones locally for global export, a concrete step toward establishing the country as a hub for electronics production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After

  • Ethereum Network Fees Falls to Seven-Month Low

    Transaction fees on the Ethereum network have declined considerably due to dwindling demand and cooling of crypto markets.

  • Apple unveils its latest low-end phone

    The iPhone SE comes with 5g support and a longer lasting battery.

  • Apple upgrades iPhone SE, other higher-end products

    STORY: Apple’s low-end iPhone is getting an upgrade…along with a few other products.Apple on Tuesday added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.Apple CEO Tim Cook:“The new iPhone SE brings the advanced features and exceptional performance of A15 to our most affordable iPhone. It's going to be great for existing iPhone users who want a highly capable and compact iPhone, and for new users who want to experience iPhone for the first time.”Apple slightly hiked the price on the iPhone SE to $429 from $399 for the previous model. The new phone starts shipping March 18. The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition.Apple also introduced a new monitor - the Studio Display – which can be paired with any Mac, including Macbook Air and Macbook Pro model. That is priced at $1,599.And the iPad Air also got an upgrade, with Apple's M1 chip that was developed for laptops.The company which has been broadening its services and other products also said its Apple TV+ product would begin showing Major League Baseball games on Friday nights. The weekly double header will be available in eight countries.Now it just needs to the Baseball Season to actually start.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose on Wednesday after the tech giant announced a slate of new products. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Apple's stock price was up more than 3%. Apple's "Peak Performance" virtual event was highlighted by the debut of a new budget-priced iPhone.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in March

    One investing theme that definitely came to the forefront in 2021 and remains a hot topic in 2022 is the metaverse. The discussions accelerated when Facebook decided to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) last fall and announced it was investing $10 billion a year into the nascent industry. At its core, the metaverse is a collection of digital 3D worlds that you can experience through internet-connected computing devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.

  • Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?

    The two wireless carriers are looking to add millions of home internet subscribers over the next four years.

  • Google's latest Android Messages updates include iOS reactions and YouTube previews

    As it previewed last month in a beta, Google has started rolling out a feature for Messages that translates iMessaging "Tapbacks" as emojis.

  • The best mobile microphones you can buy, plus how to pick one

    Here’s a list of the best mobile microphones you can buy, plus how to pick the best one for your needs.

  • Sony’s PlayStation unit suspends Russian software, hardware shipments

    Sony Group Corp.'s game unit said it had suspended all software and hardware shipments in Russia.

  • Why is the iPhone SE 3 price $30 more expensive?

    Apple unveiled the third-gen iPhone SE, often referred to as the iPhone SE 3, during its Peek Performance event on Tuesday. Apple delivered precisely what we expected to get from the iPhone SE 3, except for the price. Contrary to reports, Apple hiked the iPhone SE 3 price by $30. Rumors before the press event … The post Why is the iPhone SE 3 price $30 more expensive? appeared first on BGR.

  • Razer made a Bluetooth lapel mic for mobile streamers

    Razer has unveiled its first Bluetooth lapel mic, and it's built for mobile streamers and vloggers.

  • New iPhone, new problems. Anyone know how to get to the home screen?

    The old iPhone had to go, but the new one is... perplexing, Bonnie Bing says.