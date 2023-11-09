Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Aileen Smith: Welcome everyone to Luminar's Third Quarter of 2023 Business Update Call. My name is Aileen Smith and I am Luminar's Head of Investor Relations. With me today are Austin Russell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fennimore, Chief Financial Officer. As a quick reminder, this call is being recorded and you can find the earnings release and shareholder letter that accompany this call at investors.luminartech.com. We ran into some hiccups with Business Wire and getting our press release out on time. But hopefully, most of you folks were able to have a chance to review our inaugural letter to shareholders and our press release that were issued via an 8-K as well as uploaded to our IR website. As we've communicated, we are piloting a new format for our call this earnings.

The shareholder letter was meant to replace our historical earnings deck and prepared remarks, so that we can dedicate more time to addressing questions from our investor community, including retail investor questions posted SAFE platform, institutional investor questions emailed to our investors inbox and live questions from our analyst community. We will be checking each of these platforms intermittently throughout the duration of our call to address any that come in real time. Before we begin the Q&A, let me remind everyone that during the call, we may refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's discussion also contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it and as such, does include risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our press release and business update shareholder letter for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. We plan to alternate questions asked on our SAFE platform or by e-mail with questions asked from our live research analyst community. With that said, let's jump right into Q&A and start with some of the tough questions from our safe platform.

A - Aileen Smith: Austin, the first question is for you. So recently, the successful run at rate test with Volvo was a major milestone accomplishment for Luminar. What else is left to do with Celestica and Volvo before the green light is given to start production? And when do we expect series production orders?

Austin Russell: Yes, so it's been great collaborating with Volvo and leading up to this huge culmination and milestone that we have as it relates to run at rate. So this was sort of the key and fundamental milestone when it comes to testing the capacity and quality for product leading up to start a production. So that's something that obviously we're proud to have passed and an incredible effort and thank you to the team and as well as Volvo's team in helping push that across the line with the Mexico factory with Celestica. So that's -- that's been great. There's obviously still work to do from a finalization of industrialization standpoint in conjunction with Volvo leading up to the start of production next year and getting everything queued up for what they have launched.

