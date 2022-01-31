U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.50
    -19.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    -255.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,445.00
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,942.90
    -22.70 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.17 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.11
    -1.38 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,956.18
    -1,078.37 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.87
    +4.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.99
    +0.92 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Luminex Resources Increases Condor Ownership Stake

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUMIF

Highlights:

  • Luminex's ownership on its five mineral deposits rises to 98.7% from 90.0%

  • Increased ownership resulted from capitalization of existing inter-company loans

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce the increase of its ownership interest on certain concessions within its Condor project. Luminex's move from 90.0% to 98.7% ownership resulted from capitalizing existing intercompany loans with its Condormining subsidiary. The Condormining subsidiary directly or indirectly holds the Viche Congüime I, II, III; Chinapintza and Hitobo concessions. These concessions encompass Luminex's Los Cuyes, Soledad, Enma and Camp, collectively "Condor North", and Santa Barbara deposits. The five deposits host 2.3 million ounces of contained indicated gold resources and 4.3 million ounces of contained inferred gold resources (1).

Notes:


(1) Condor has 110.7 million tonnes of indicated resources with a gold grade of 0.65 g/t and 224.3 million tonnes of inferred resources with a gold grade of 0.60 g/t. For further details on the mineral resource estimates for the Condor project, please see the Company's technical report entitled "Condor Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" with an effective date of July 28, 2021, authored in part and compiled by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., and the mineral resources estimate contained therein prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. and SIM Geological Inc.. The report can be found on SEDAR or at https://luminexresources.com/projects/condor-project/technical-report/.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui, Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc, Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

To receive news releases please sign up at https://www.luminexresources.com/contact/contact-us/.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-resources-increases-condor-ownership-stake-301471139.html

SOURCE Luminex Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c6591.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • BlackBerry to sell legacy patents to Catapult IP Innovations for $600 million

    BlackBerry Ltd. said Monday it has entered an agreement to sell legacy patents relating mostly to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking to Catapult IP Innovations Inc. for $600 million. The Canadian cybersecurity company said patents essential to its core business are not included in the deal. BlackBerry will have a license back to the patents being sold and customers will not feel any impact on the use of its products or services. Delaware-based Catapult is a special purpose vehicle

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Goldman Strategist Sees Risk of Further Stock Market Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin said he sees downside risks to his target for U.S. stocks, adding to a chorus of Wall Street voices becoming more pessimistic.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its Firs

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Now That Aren't Ridiculously Expensive

    There are two glaring problems with investing in the metaverse. Second, the stocks of companies vying to eventually profit from the metaverse can be very pricey. Here are three metaverse stocks to buy now that aren't ridiculously expensive.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Buy This Stock in 2022 and You Could Be Rich by 2032

    Companies like Amazon and Tesla both brought a new approach to a vast, stagnant industry; both faced skeptics and ended up creating tremendous wealth for the investors who believed when few others did. It may be time to consider adding real estate company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) to this list of world-changing innovators. The company is pioneering the idea of iBuying, where companies use cash offers to buy and sell your house.

  • BlackBerry Agrees to Sell Legacy Patents for $600M

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), announced today that it has entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a Delaware company, pursuant to which BlackBerry has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for total consideration of $600 million.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?