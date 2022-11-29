U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

LUMINO CITY LANTERN LIGHTS FESTIVAL RETURNS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

·2 min read

New York's Largest Lantern Lights Festival Now Open Through January 8th in Nassau County

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity, New York's largest lantern lights festival returns this holiday season to Nassau County at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York. This year's theme, "Pure Magic" will deliver state-of-the-art production that brings art, light, and color to life through eight remarkable displays across 17 acres of land. Now through January 8th, the immersive magical wonderland will take place every Wednesday to Sunday from 4:30pm to 9:30pm, excluding holidays.

The Largest Light Festival in NY
The Largest Light Festival in NY

With a desire to create unforgettable and immersive experiences, LuminoCity Festival uses light and imagination to illuminate works of art. This year's Pure Magic theme is the ideal activity for family and friends of all ages as they will walk through a narrative journey with mind-blowing light-art illustrations featuring eight unique displays. From Wildlife Safari, Dinosaur Adventures, Magic Kingdom, Alice's Enchantment, Winter Wonderland, HolidayLAND, and more, this experience covers over 17 acres of Long Island's very own historic Eisenhower Park.

"We are thrilled to bring our festival over to Nassau County and have guests from near and far experience the Pure Magic show," says Xiaoyi Chen, founder of LuminoCity Festival. "Each year we continue to grow our displays to be brighter and more imaginative than ever before. We hope to provide a joyful, holiday experience for family and friends this season, creating long lasting memories."

With tickets beginning at $32 for ages 12+ and $19 for ages 3-12, consumers can choose a designated time slot online to ensure a seamless experience. In addition to the brilliant lights, festivalgoers can also enjoy food vendors, gift shops, and even experience an animatronic Dinosaur Ride.

LuminoCity Festival is located at Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY.  To purchase tickets and find out more information, please visit here.

Click HERE for high-res imagery.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was imagined through a desire to create unforgettable experiences. Using light and imagination, we can explore concepts of transforming creative thoughts, inspired by the world around us, into illuminating works of light and color. Every year, we bring new and unique pieces of art into our festival to create an immersive experience full of magic and wonder.

MEDIA CONTACT:
5W Public Relations
LuminoCity@5wpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumino-city-lantern-lights-festival-returns-this-holiday-season-301689318.html

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival

