LumiraDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

LumiraDx Inc
·17 min read
LumiraDx Inc
LumiraDx Inc

LONDON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Full year 2022 revenues of $254.5 million.

  • Q4 2022 revenue of $41.1 million compared to Q3 2022 revenue of $42.2 million; strong position in a changing COVID testing market.

  • Increased our installed base by more than 1,500 Platform instruments, primarily in Europe, driven by new product sales in diabetes, inflammation, heart failure and respiratory disease. Demonstrating Platform consolidation strategy in UK and Germany.

  • Commenced commercial shipments of heart failure tests in Europe.

  • Working with the Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP) established by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to achieve accelerated FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) review for COVID & Flu combination product.

Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx, stated, "We are pleased to have delivered a strong fourth quarter, driven by higher volumes and new product sales. Our focus on commercializing new products in Europe and other international markets, progressing our pipeline in the United States, accelerating the development of our high value assays, and strengthening our financial position is paying off. We remain committed to delivering improved health outcomes at lower cost through fast, accurate and comprehensive diagnostic information at the point of need."

2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, LumiraDx delivered revenue of $254.5 million compared to $421.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, LumiraDx delivered revenue of $41.1 million compared to $42.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $118.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Covid antigen test revenues for the quarter were $24.7 million while our Fast Labs Covid revenues were $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-Covid specific revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $8 million or 20% of total revenues, including $3 million from our point of care Platform.

The Company recorded an accounting impairment of $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 for excess manufacturing and inventory related to the scale-up during peak Covid testing demand and the decision to pause commercialization of the Amira Covid test. IFRS gross margins, including the one-time impact of the impairment charges, were ($98.8) million and ($35.3) million for the quarter and the full year 2022, respectively. Total adjusted gross margin for the full year 2022 was 25% compared to 36% in the full year 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year 2022, our test strip margin continued to exceed 80%.

Research and development expenses were $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our non-IFRS adjusted research and development expenses were $19.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to $29.2 million in the prior quarter.

Sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $31.2 million in the fourth quarter. Our non-IFRS adjusted sales, marketing and administrative expenses were $23.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $27.9 million in the prior quarter. The reductions in operating expenses reflect the full benefit of the June restructuring and the partial benefit of the additional restructuring steps the Company undertook in the fourth quarter.

Net loss for the year was $449.2 million or $1.59 per fully diluted share and includes a number of significant non-cash charges. The adjusted net loss for the year was $212.2 million or $0.75 per fully diluted share. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash balance was $100.0 million.

Ron Zwanziger commented further, “We continue to progress on our strategic milestones enabling us to deliver on our mission for improved health outcomes at lower cost through fast, accurate and comprehensive diagnostic information at the point of need. We now have a key group of those tests most desired for community-based testing in Europe and certain international markets. Our broader test menu now enables customers to consolidate three different instruments they are currently using into a single LumiraDx platform and workflow– with the opportunity to consolidate up to six instruments in the next 18 to 24 months. Thanks to this expanded menu and widely recognized performance and cost advantages over competitors, we continue to expand our customer base. Furthermore, as we expand to manufacturing multiple non-COVID test strips using common materials, we are realizing the benefits of our single, highly automated manufacturing process across our menu of assays.”

Conference Call

LumiraDx will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 12:30 p.m. United Kingdom Time. Call in details and a link to view the webcast may be found at investors.lumiradx.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.lumiradx.com shortly after the conclusion of the call. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

Investor Contact:
investors@lumiradx.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of our strategy, regulatory progress and the advancement of our pipeline of tests, the timing and results of our clinical trials, the timing of commercial launch of certain products, the benefits and performance of our tests, and the expected timing and results of our cost-saving initiatives and global restructuring activities. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and global and domestic market conditions; the effect of COVID-19 on LumiraDx's business and financial results; obtaining or maintaining regulatory approval, authorization or clearance for our tests; and those factors discussed under the header "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021,which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on April 13, 2022, in our report on Form 6-K that was filed with the SEC on August 16, 2022, and in other filings that we make with the SEC. Although LumiraDx believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, LumiraDx cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by it and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. LumiraDx undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We present non-IFRS financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. We also use these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor our business, as well as evaluate our underlying historical performance, as we believe that these non-IFRS financial measures depict the true performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and controllable events, enabling us to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. The non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-IFRS financial measures and margins are not measurements of our performance, financial condition or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB and should not be considered as alternatives to operating loss, gross margin or net income (loss) or any other performance measures, derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles.

We define non-IFRS operating loss and non-IFRS net loss as operating loss and net loss, respectively, excluding amortization, share-based payments, IFRS 2 listing expense, change in fair value of financial instruments, foreign exchange (gain)/loss, government assessment amounts, restructuring and severance payments, certain fixed asset and inventory impairments, dividends on preferred shares and non-cash interest. We define non-IFRS expenses as expenses excluding amortization, restructuring and severance payments, certain fixed asset and inventory impairments and share-based payments. We recommend that you review the reconciliation of the non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below, and that you not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

 

 

LUMIRADX LIMITED

 

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DECEMBER 31, 2022

 

 

DECEMBER 31, 2021

 

 

(in thousands)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non–Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

$

11,918

 

 

$

569

 

Intangibles and goodwill

 

32,170

 

 

 

37,048

 

Right-of-Use Assets

 

16,580

 

 

 

27,746

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

113,406

 

 

 

173,397

 

Total Non-Current Assets

 

174,074

 

 

 

238,760

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

89,965

 

 

 

149,055

 

Tax receivable

 

20,987

 

 

 

15,022

 

Trade and other receivables

 

55,977

 

 

 

109,798

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

100,010

 

 

 

132,145

 

Total Current Assets

 

266,939

 

 

 

406,020

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

441,013

 

 

$

644,780

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt due after more than one year

$

(369,722

)

 

$

(301,129

)

Long term grants

 

(24,077

)

 

 

(25,144

)

Other long term liabilities

 

(49,158

)

 

 

-

 

Lease liabilities

 

(22,303

)

 

 

(25,514

)

Stock warrants

 

(339

)

 

 

(10,407

)

Deferred tax liabilities

 

(397

)

 

 

(779

)

Total Non-Current Liabilities

 

(465,996

)

 

 

(362,973

)

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt due within one year

 

(76

)

 

 

(191

)

Government and other grants

 

(7,988

)

 

 

(13,797

)

Trade and other payables

 

(69,906

)

 

 

(99,641

)

Lease liabilities due within one year

 

(9,149

)

 

 

(5,582

)

Total Current Liabilities

 

(87,119

)

 

 

(119,211

)

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital and share premium

 

(858,085

)

 

 

(754,023

)

Foreign currency translation reserve

 

(20,041

)

 

 

19,706

 

Other reserves

 

(100,433

)

 

 

(104,957

)

Accumulated deficit

 

1,090,394

 

 

 

676,223

 

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

 

111,835

 

 

 

(163,051

)

Non-controlling interests

 

267

 

 

 

455

 

Total Equity

 

112,102

 

 

 

(162,596

)

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

$

(441,013

)

 

$

(644,780

)


LUMIRADX LIMITED

 

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

 

 

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except share
and per share data)

 

Revenue

$

41,120

 

 

$

118,253

 

 

$

254,476

 

 

$

421,428

 

Impairment of fixed assets and inventories

 

(96,324

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(96,324

)

 

$

-

 

Other costs of sales

 

(43,594

)

 

 

(63,733

)

 

 

(193,454

)

 

$

(269,888

)

Total cost of sales

 

(139,918

)

 

 

(63,733

)

 

 

(289,778

)

 

 

(269,888

)

Gross Profit

 

(98,798

)

 

 

54,520

 

 

 

(35,302

)

 

 

151,540

 

Research and development expenses

 

(21,606

)

 

 

(33,822

)

 

 

(141,630

)

 

 

(130,221

)

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

 

(31,202

)

 

 

(37,411

)

 

 

(144,515

)

 

 

(130,520

)

Listing expenses

 

-

 

 

 

(5,393

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(36,202

)

Operating Loss

 

(151,606

)

 

 

(22,106

)

 

 

(321,447

)

 

 

(145,403

)

Finance income

 

69,322

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

14,619

 

 

 

165,426

 

Finance expense

 

(15,736

)

 

 

(14,843

)

 

 

(134,563

)

 

 

(117,934

)

Net finance income / (expense)

 

53,586

 

 

 

(14,805

)

 

 

(119,944

)

 

 

47,492

 

Loss before Tax

 

(98,020

)

 

 

(36,911

)

 

 

(441,391

)

 

 

(97,911

)

Tax provision for the period

 

(4,176

)

 

 

(293

)

 

 

(7,804

)

 

 

(2,844

)

Loss for the period

$

(102,196

)

 

$

(37,204

)

 

$

(449,195

)

 

$

(100,755

)

Loss/(gain) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(2

)

 

 

(148

)

 

 

188

 

 

 

174

 

Net loss attributable to equity holders of parent—basic and diluted

$

(102,194

)

 

$

(37,056

)

 

$

(449,383

)

 

$

(100,929

)

Net loss per share attributable to equity holders of parent—basic

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(1.59

)

 

$

(0.62

)

Net gain/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders of parent—diluted

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(1.59

)

 

$

(0.62

)

Weighted-average number of Ordinary Shares and Common used in loss per share—basic

 

318,840,952

 

 

 

253,061,147

 

 

 

282,242,144

 

 

 

163,255,784

 

Weighted-average number of Ordinary Shares and Common used in loss per share—diluted

 

318,840,952

 

 

 

253,061,147

 

 

 

282,242,144

 

 

 

163,255,784

 


LUMIRADX LIMITED

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Measures to Non-IFRS Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

 

Research and
Development

 

 

Selling, Marketing
and Administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS Financial Measure

$

(139,918

)

 

$

(63,733

)

 

$

(21,606

)

 

$

(33,822

)

 

$

(31,202

)

 

$

(37,411

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

455

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring & Severance

 

200

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

981

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

571

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment - Fixed Assets

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment - Inventory

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based payments

 

(187

)

 

 

132

 

 

 

1,307

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

7,096

 

 

 

3,595

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure

$

(43,581

)

 

$

(63,601

)

 

$

(19,279

)

 

$

(32,974

)

 

$

(23,080

)

 

$

(32,916

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

Operating Loss

 

 

Net Loss

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

IFRS Financial Measure

$

(98,798

)

 

$

54,520

 

 

$

(151,606

)

 

$

(22,106

)

 

$

(102,196

)

 

$

(37,204

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Amortization

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

943

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

943

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Share-based payments

 

(187

)

 

 

132

 

 

 

8,216

 

 

 

4,532

 

 

 

8,216

 

 

 

4,532

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.02

 

Listing charge

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,393

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,393

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.02

 

Change in fair value of financial instruments

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(293

)

 

 

3,717

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.01

 

Foreign exchange loss/(gain)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(64,621

)

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

0.01

 

Government assessment1

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring & Severance

 

200

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment - Fixed Assets

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment - Inventory

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

-

 

Non-cash interest

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

19,721

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure

$

(2,461

)

 

$

54,652

 

 

$

(44,820

)

 

$

(11,238

)

 

$

(39,426

)

 

$

(19,837

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

 

-6

%

 

 

46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 - Retroactive assessment by a foreign government to all entities selling certain medical related products to the government.

 


 

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Goods Sold

 

 

Research and
Development

 

 

Selling, Marketing
and Administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IFRS Financial Measure

$

(289,778

)

 

$

(269,888

)

 

$

(141,630

)

 

$

(130,221

)

 

$

(144,515

)

 

$

(130,520

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

1,829

 

 

 

2,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring & Severance

 

787

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,599

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,033

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment - Fixed Assets

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment - Inventory

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based payments

 

1,390

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

7,115

 

 

 

2,274

 

 

 

26,707

 

 

 

31,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure

$

(191,277

)

 

$

(269,756

)

 

$

(132,760

)

 

$

(127,773

)

 

$

(114,946

)

 

$

(96,364

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

Operating Loss

 

 

Net Loss

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

IFRS Financial Measure

$

(35,302

)

 

$

151,540

 

 

$

(321,447

)

 

$

(145,403

)

 

$

(449,195

)

 

$

(100,755

)

 

 

(1.59

)

 

 

(0.62

)

Amortization

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

2,827

 

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

2,827

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

Share-based payments

 

1,390

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

35,212

 

 

 

33,909

 

 

 

35,212

 

 

 

33,909

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.21

 

Listing charge1

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

36,202

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

36,202

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.22

 

Change in fair value of financial instruments

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(10,068

)

 

 

(162,491

)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(1.00

)

Foreign exchange loss

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

81,384

 

 

 

14,594

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.09

 

Government assessment2

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring & Severance

 

787

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,419

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,419

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment - Fixed Assets

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment - Inventory

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

-

 

Dividends on preferred shares

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

16,156

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.10

 

Non-cash interest

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

27,546

 

 

 

48,109

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.30

 

Non-IFRS Adjusted Financial Measure

$

63,199

 

 

$

151,672

 

 

$

(184,507

)

 

$

(72,465

)

 

$

(212,216

)

 

$

(111,449

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(0.68

)

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

 

25

%

 

 

36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 - Includes an IFRS 2 charge of $22.2 million for the difference in the fair value of the shares deemed to have been issued by LumiraDx in the merger transaction to CA Healthcare shareholders and the net assets of CA Healthcare and $8.6 million of LumiraDx transaction costs.
2 - Retroactive assessment by a foreign government to all entities selling certain medical related products to the government.

 


LUMIRADX LIMITED

 

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

 

 

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

 

YEAR ENDED

 

 

DECEMBER 31,

 

 

DECEMBER 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except share
and per share data)

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss for the period

$

(102,196

)

 

$

(37,204

)

 

$

(449,195

)

 

$

(100,755

)

Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

8,419

 

 

 

8,195

 

 

 

31,302

 

 

 

22,868

 

Amortization

 

494

 

 

 

943

 

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

2,827

 

Impairment of fixed assets

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

49,437

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment of inventories

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

46,887

 

 

 

-

 

Net finance (income)/expenses

 

(52,705

)

 

 

14,759

 

 

 

119,954

 

 

 

(63,625

)

Equity based share based payment transactions

 

8,216

 

 

 

4,532

 

 

 

35,212

 

 

 

33,909

 

Increase in tax receivable

 

(4,774

)

 

 

(1,824

)

 

 

(7,551

)

 

 

(4,663

)

Accrued preferred shares dividends

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

16,156

 

Listing charge

 

-

 

 

 

5,393

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

27,607

 

Changes to working capital:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

32,292

 

 

 

26,121

 

 

 

(2,267

)

 

 

(66,874

)

Trade and other receivables

 

2,792

 

 

 

(20,015

)

 

 

51,657

 

 

 

7,511

 

Trade payables and other liabilities

 

(18,547

)

 

 

(53,232

)

 

 

(39,528

)

 

 

(9,544

)

Net Cash used in Operating Activities

 

(29,685

)

 

 

(52,332

)

 

 

(162,107

)

 

 

(134,583

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant, equipment

 

(2,377

)

 

 

(24,927

)

 

 

(24,983

)

 

 

(106,346

)

Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash received

 

-

 

 

 

(36,276

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

 

(2,377

)

 

 

(61,203

)

 

 

(24,983

)

 

 

(106,346

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of share capital

 

-

 

 

 

38,568

 

 

 

97,998

 

 

 

38,568

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

54,010

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from instrument financing agreement

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

41,500

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from debt issuance, net of issuance costs

 

-

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

361,830

 

Shares issued on the exercise of share options

 

393

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

104

 

Shares issued on employee stock purchase plan

 

1,795

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,795

 

 

 

-

 

Receipt of principal portion of lease receivable

 

615

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

-

 

Cash interest paid, net of interest received

 

(6,805

)

 

 

(6,232

)

 

 

(27,229

)

 

 

(29,894

)

Early extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,637

)

Cash issued for non-controlling interest

 

-

 

 

 

(1,968

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,968

)

Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities

 

(2,530

)

 

 

(599

)

 

 

(6,863

)

 

 

(5,429

)

Repayments of instrument financing agreement

 

(632

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(632

)

 

 

-

 

Repayments of debt

 

(83

)

 

 

(266

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(140,552

)

Repurchase of Shares

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net Cash (used in)/generated from Financing Activities

 

(7,247

)

 

 

28,458

 

 

 

165,289

 

 

 

219,022

 

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(39,309

)

 

$

(85,077

)

 

$

(21,801

)

 

$

(21,907

)

Movement in Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

 

135,265

 

 

 

217,727

 

 

 

132,145

 

 

 

161,172

 

Exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents

 

4,054

 

 

 

(505

)

 

 

(10,334

)

 

 

(7,120

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(39,309

)

 

 

(85,077

)

 

 

(21,801

)

 

 

(21,907

)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

$

100,010

 

 

$

132,145

 

 

$

100,010

 

 

$

132,145

 





