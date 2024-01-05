Lumos Infrared Sauna Studio to expand Rochester, Victor locations

Lumos Infrared Sauna Studio plans to expand two of its stores in the Rochester region early this year.

The company's Culver Road Armory and Victor locations will each double their space when the business moves into two newly renovated storefronts and will both offer the "Plunge," a 37-degree cold bath located within each individual studio inside each storefront, said Rachel Bantelman-Evans, who owns the business with her husband, Jordan Evans.

The Culver Road Armory location, which will be roughly 3,000 square feet, is scheduled to move by early February from the main Armory building into a new building under construction within the same complex. The Victor studio will move into a 2,000-square-foot storefront in the same shopping plaza at the New York Beer Project in Victor in the spring, she said.

Infrared therapy uses light to treat acute or chronic pain, and is also said to promote healing and revitalization, increase circulation that releases oxygen to reach injured areas and possibly detoxify and stimulate metabolism to aid in weight loss. Ice bath treatment can help reduce inflammation, provides immune system support and aids weight loss. It can also decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the Plunge website.

A patron at Lumos Infrared Sauna Therapy, which is expanding two locations within the Rochester region in 2024.

The Plunge bath is a temperature regulating tub in which people experience cold water therapy. The Lumos tubs will be kept at 37 degrees and patrons will remain in the chilled water for 5 to 7 minutes at a time, said Bantelman-Evans.

Tubs will be within the same suites as saunas, so patrons can move from hot to cold or cold to hot as often as they choose within a 45-minute session, she said.

Lumos offers 30- and 45-minute sessions, which start at $39 and $45, respectively. Sessions that include the Plunge bath last 45 minutes. Monthly memberships are also available.

The couple, both Division 1 athletes, have personally used infrared sauna therapy for years and saw a niche for an infrared studio in Rochester.

A collegiate basketball player at the University at Buffalo and later a competitive swimmer for St. Bonaventure University, Bantelman-Evans first turned to infrared therapy after suffering a traumatic ankle injury in order to relieve the pain.

She introduced her husband, a lacrosse player at Syracuse University, to infrared therapy several years later.

Jordan Evans and Rachel Bantelman-Evans, and two of their three children, own and operate Lumos Infrared Sauna Studio. They are located in front of their new Culver Road Armory location, which in February is set to replace their current storefront in the complex.

The pair, now Irondequoit residents and parents of three young children, opened their first Lumos studio in 2019 on High Point Drive in Victor, Ontario County. The second studio followed at the Culver Road Armory in 2021. Last summer, a Lumos studio opened on West Ridge Road in Greece. The newest Rochester-area location opened on East Main Street in the Village of Webster in January 2023.

The couple also owns and operates two studios in the Buffalo area – in Orchard Park and Williamsville. A third Buffalo-area studio is planned for Amherst.

All locations offer private sauna suites, some of which can accommodate up to four people. Each sauna is "thoroughly sanitized between uses," Bantelman-Evans said.

All locations open daily at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are accepted based on availability.

