Lumos Pharma to Participate in the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

Lumos Pharma, Inc.
·2 min read
Lumos Pharma, Inc.
Lumos Pharma, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, through Phase 2 clinical trials for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), announced that Lumos Pharma management will participate in a panel discussion and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference in October.

 

Event:

Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference – October 6th - 7th

 

 

 

 

Panel:

“Broken circuits. Modulating the neuroendocrine systems to reestablish equipoise.”
Friday, October 7th at 10:10-11:10 AM PT (1:10-2:10 PM ET)

 

 

 

 

1x1 Meetings:

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings October 6th & 7th

The panel presentation will be available only to conference participants and will not be webcast. To schedule a virtual or in-person meeting with Lumos Pharma management during the conference, please contact your Cantor sales representative.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


