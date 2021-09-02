Lumos Pharma to Participate in September Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference in September.



Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference – September 13-15 Presentation: Pre-recorded presentation available beginning September 13 at 7:00 AM (ET) Webcast link: Here Event: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30 Presentation: Live fireside chat September 29 from 4:00-4:30 PM (ET) Webcast link: Here

The webcasts for each presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section where a replay of each presentation will be also be available. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright or Cantor salesperson, or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations, to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conferences or thereafter.



About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Lumos Pharma Investor Relations

512-792-5454

ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.



