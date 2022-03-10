U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.50
    -53.75 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,850.00
    -415.00 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,524.25
    -210.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.20
    -28.10 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.51
    +4.81 (+4.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.10
    +13.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.38 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9850
    +0.0370 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    -1.61 (-4.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1230
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,048.61
    -3,045.09 (-7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.71
    -95.01 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Lumos Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lumos Pharma, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUMO
Lumos Pharma, Inc.
Lumos Pharma, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference and the Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference in March.

Event:

34th Annual Roth Conference – March 13-15

Presentation:

Live fireside chat March 14th at 10:30 AM PDT / 1:30 PM EDT

Webcast link:

Here

Event:

Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference – March 28-30

Presentation:

Pre-recorded presentation available beginning March 28th at 9:00 AM (EDT)

Webcast link:

Here on the M-Vest conference platform

The webcasts for each presentation can also be found on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section where a replay of each presentation will be also be available. Please contact your Roth or Maxim salesperson, or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations, to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conferences or thereafter.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Gilead to cut 114 jobs in New Jersey but add office space there, manufacturing in SoCal

    The changes come as Gilead tries to push on with clinical trials of its cancer-fighting drug Trodelvy, part of its $21 billion buyout of New Jersey-based Immunomedics 17 months ago.

  • Is There Any Hope for Ocugen?

    Last year, the biotech gained rights to co-commercialize Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the U.S. The shares soared more than 700% in only a few weeks on the news. Ocugen later added rights in Canada to the agreement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wouldn't base a regulatory decision uniquely on Bharat's pivotal trial in India.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Phase 1b Data Demonstrating Clinical Proof-of-Concept for Pelareorep-Proteasome Inhibitor Combination in Multiple Myeloma in an Abstract at the AACR Annual Meeting

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced phase 1b data demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept for pelareorep-proteasome inhibitor combination therapy in multiple myeloma. The data are featured in an abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is taking place both virtually and in-person April 8-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The abstract

  • UC Davis Health, Pfizer partner on Covid-19 booster studies

    UC Davis Health is partnering with Pfizer Inc. on new clinical trials involving the Covid-19 booster vaccine.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were falling 7.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline is a continuation of the sell-off that began last week after Ocugen announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This sustained downswing for Ocugen is understandable.

  • S.Africa's Aspen signs deal to package and sell J&J COVID vaccine

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday concluded an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to package, sell and distribute the American group's COVID-19 vaccines under its own brand in Africa. In November Aspen entered into talks with J&J for a licensing deal that would give it freedom to sell and distribute the vaccine under its own brand. The agreement also allows Aspen to "discuss the expansion of the agreement to include any new versions of the drug substance, such as those developed for new variants or a different formulation for administration as a booster", Aspen said in a statement.

  • Pfizer to launch Phase 2/3 study of COVID antiviral in pediatric patients

    Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday it is starting a Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 antiviral in children below the age of 18 who are at high risk of developing severe illness. The aim of the study is to treat children outside of a hospital setting with the five-day treatment Paxlovid, which has been granted an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients aged 12 years and older that weigh at least 40 kg. "Since the beginning

  • Dick's Sporting Goods reports record year in which 'every single category has base-lined significantly higher'

    Retailer's leadership offers more modest guidance expectations for 2022 after experiencing two consecutive record years.

  • Andy Jassy is finally buying back Amazon stock, after Jeff Bezos missed out on some deals

    On Wednesday, Amazon disclosed that it has spent $2.12 billion on its own shares so far this year, and must like how it is going: The board ripped up the $5 billion authorization before it was half spent and replaced it with a $10 billion fund, with no expiration date.

  • Bumble Stock Soars. One Analyst Thinks It’s Time to Buy.

    Bumble  shares surged 22% on Wednesday after the online dating app posting stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, and received an analyst upgrade. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon upgraded Bumble (ticker: BMBL) to Outperform from Market Perform and maintained his price target of $48 on the stock, saying online dating is “poised to outperform” the internet sector. After underperforming rival Tinder owner Match Group (MTCH) in recent months, Salmon thinks Bumble, owner of the dating app where women make the first move, is closing the gap and sees 150% upside in the shares.

  • Will bond investors' insurance pay out if Russia defaults?

    LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of a Russian debt default is turning attention to the insurance policies known as Credit Default Swaps (CDS) that investors take out for this kind of situation. Here is how CDS work and why the situation in Russia means the situation might be more complicated than normal. WHAT ARE CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS?

  • U.S. probes options trade gained on Microsoft-Activision deal - WSJ

    IAC Chairman Diller, his stepson von Furstenberg, and music mogul Geffen have an unrealized profit of about $60 million on the options trade, based on the recent Activision share price of around $80, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department is investigating whether any of the options trades violated insider-trading laws, the report said, adding that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is separately conducting a civil insider-trading investigation.

  • Fintech Platform Cake DeFi Creates $100M Venture Capital Arm

    The Singapore-based company will invest in Web 3, NFTs and fintech projects.

  • First Mover Americas: Biden Issues Crypto Order; Inflation Expectations Hit Record High

    Bitcoin was trading flat to negative even as the European stocks and the S&P 500 futures got a slight tailwind.

  • U.S. oil futures settle with a loss of more than 12%

    Oil futures fell sharply Wednesday, with U.S. prices down by more than 12% just a day after settling at their highest since 2008. U.S. benchmark oil remains overbought and could continue to pullback towards an initial support zone between $107 and $112, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. However, a retreat in prices would not shift the current bullish technical outlook for oil and the broader energy complex, he said. "If the Russia-Ukraine situation were to deteriorate meani

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Reverse Higher, Erase Earlier Losses; Steel Stocks Fall While Oil Plays Break Out

    The Dow Jones reversed higher in afternoon trading while, the Nasdaq composite led the upside and traded over 2% higher.

  • EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

    The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean energy faster under the plans, which national governments will be largely responsible for implementing. The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has triggered an overhaul of the 27-country EU's energy priorities as Brussels seeks to wrest countries free from depending on Russia, which supplies around 40% of the bloc's natural gas.

  • What Google’s $5.4 Billion Deal for Mandiant Means for M&A Activity

    Tech deals have heated up in recent months. MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni says as machine learning and artificial intelligence adoption drive incremental cloud adoption, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Alphabet will look to expand.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.