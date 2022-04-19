Lumpectomy Market Size in US Size to Grow by USD 1.08 Bn| Growing incidence of new breast cancer cases to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Lumpectomy Market in the US will witness a YOY growth of 4.29% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The rising frequency of new breast cancer patients is one of the primary factors driving the lumpectomy market growth in the United States. The report is segmented by end-user (ASCs and hospitals) and products (lumpectomy systems and lumpectomy surgical tools).

Latest market research report titled Lumpectomy Market in US by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The lumpectomy Market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Carl Zeiss AG

ClearCut Medical

Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.

Endomagnetics Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

iCAD Inc.

IceCure Medical

Innoblative Designs Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Novian Health

Vector Surgical LLC Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Key Segment Analysis

The lumpectomy Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-user

Product

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising frequency of new breast cancer patients is one of the primary factors driving the lumpectomy market growth in the United States. Another trend that is predicted to have a favorable impact on the industry in the projected term is the presence of venture capitalists. However, one of the major impediments to the expansion of the lumpectomy industry in the United States is the high cost of lumpectomy procedures.

Story continues

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Lumpectomy Market in the US.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Lumpectomy Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the lumpectomy market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lumpectomy market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lumpectomy market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lumpectomy market in the US vendors

Download a free sample for key highlights on Lumpectomy Market in the US.

Related Reports:

Total Wrist Replacement Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Laryngeal Airway Mask Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lumpectomy Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.08 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, ClearCut Medical, Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., Endomagnetics Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IceCure Medical, Innoblative Designs Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Novian Health, and Vector Surgical LLC Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Lumpectomy systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Lumpectomy surgical tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

10.5 Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.

10.6 Endomagnetics Ltd.

10.7 Hologic Inc.

10.8 iCAD Inc.

10.9 IceCure Medical

10.10 Innoblative Designs Inc.

10.11 Medtronic Plc

10.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumpectomy-market-size-in-us-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-08-bn-growing-incidence-of-new-breast-cancer-cases-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301526032.html

SOURCE Technavio