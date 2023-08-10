Lumpy Skin Disease Prompts Malaysia to Ban Imports of Australian Cattle

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia temporarily banned live cattle exports from Australia after Indonesia said it wouldn’t take animals from some of the nation’s shippers following the detection of lumpy skin disease.

The Malaysian decision was based on Indonesia’s advice that they won’t accept cattle from four specific export establishments after the disease was detected, according to a statement from Australia’s agriculture department. The nation’s Chief Veterinary Officer Mark Schipp said LSD has never been detected in the country, and that he’d asked for the ban to “be lifted without delay.”

The Malaysian government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia is Australia’s largest export market for live cattle, accounting for A$562 million ($367 million) of overall trade in 2022, while Malaysia is the sixth biggest. LSD was detected in animals after they had arrived and spent time in Indonesia, according to the agriculture department statement.

LSD primarily affects cattle and buffalo, and can result in animal welfare issues and significant production losses. It doesn’t pose a risk to humans.

While Indonesia banned some cattle imports, the nation is still allowing the export of animals from 56 other Australian farms. The country has given Australia 60 days from July 12 to confirm the four farms are LSD free.

