Luna Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of May 16, 2022

ROANOKE, VA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, before the open of the stock market on Monday, May 16, 2022. Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Operating Officer will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the first-quarter 2022 earnings results.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 1.270.823.1522. The participant access code is 6847538. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###





CONTACT: Investor Contact: Allison Woody Phone: 540.769.8465 Email: IR@lunainc.com


