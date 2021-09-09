Luna's Couch feature enables co-op play even if your friends aren't subscribers

With Luna’s one-year anniversary quickly approaching, Amazon is expanding the places where you can access the platform. Starting today, the cloud gaming service is available on Fire tablets and Chromebooks. With the expansion, Amazon is also introducing new hardware bundles you can buy to get access to the service without an invitation from the company.

One option is to spend $99 to buy a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and a Luna controller. Two other new bundles allow you to get a Fire HD 10 tablet or a Fire HD 8 tablet with a controller for $156 or $116 respectively.

New hardware bundles aren’t the only way Amazon hopes to attract new subscribers to Luna. The company is also introducing a feature called Luna Couch. If you find yourself playing a game such as Team Sonic Racing that includes support for local cooperative play, you can invite one of your friends to play with you over the internet — even if they don’t have their own Luna subscription. The invite process involves creating a session code you share with your friend. If they want to play on PC or Mac, they’ll need to input that code online. Otherwise, on every other supported device, you input the code through the Luna app.

Elsewhere, the company is making tweaks to channels. The Luna+ and Ubisoft+ channels now come with access to some 120 games between the two of them. They will be joined by two new channels. The Family Channel, available today, costs $2.99 per month and comes with a curated selection of more than 35 family-friendly titles, including SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. The other new addition, the Retro Gaming Channel, is coming “soon” and will include classic games from publishers like Atari and SNK.

Lastly, if you’re a current Prime Member in the mainland US, you can play four Luna games for seven days until September 15th. The free lineup is made up of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Metro Exodus, Katamari Damacy Reroll and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom.