Luna Foundation Treasury Holds Almost 40,000 BTC After Weekend Purchase
The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the treasury that backs the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, added $173 million in bitcoin to its wallet over the weekend via a series of buys.
LFG now has 39,897.98 bitcoin in its wallet, worth approximately $1.67 billion.
During the past week, the LFG has made a series of digital asset buys: It purchased $230 million of bitcoin on April 6 and $200 million in AVAX on April 8.
Terra’s founder Do Kwon has previously said that the foundation plans to acquire $10 billion in bitcoin to “open a new monetary era of the bitcoin standard.”
The price of bitcoin didn’t seem to move on the news, as it's down approximately 2% in the last 24 hours to $42,037 according to CoinDesk market data.