U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.75
    -25.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,467.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,228.00
    -99.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.50
    -11.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.83
    -2.43 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    -2.6520 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -21.55 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.8550
    +0.5350 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,171.51
    -621.68 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.44
    -36.16 (-3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,767.45
    -218.35 (-0.81%)
     

Luna Foundation Treasury Holds Almost 40,000 BTC After Weekend Purchase

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the treasury that backs the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, added $173 million in bitcoin to its wallet over the weekend via a series of buys.

  • LFG now has 39,897.98 bitcoin in its wallet, worth approximately $1.67 billion.

  • During the past week, the LFG has made a series of digital asset buys: It purchased $230 million of bitcoin on April 6 and $200 million in AVAX on April 8.

  • Terra’s founder Do Kwon has previously said that the foundation plans to acquire $10 billion in bitcoin to “open a new monetary era of the bitcoin standard.”

  • The price of bitcoin didn’t seem to move on the news, as it's down approximately 2% in the last 24 hours to $42,037 according to CoinDesk market data.

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Might Get Into the Mining Business.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium—a key material in rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries—in a recent tweet. He even suggested Tesla might get into the mining business.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unh

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • Europe is planning to crack down on Russian coal. It’s bad news for Putin, but won’t devastate the EU.

    A few key differences between these energy commodities mean that coal sanctions, unlike oil and gas, could damage Russia without wreaking havoc in Europe.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Does Warren Buffett See in HP?

    Only the Oracle of Omaha knows what he's thinking, but Buffett's penchant for value is the likely rationale for his sizable HP stake.

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • Gas Price Surge Fuels Fights at FedEx, Uber Over Who Will Pay

    The companies have imposed new fuel surcharges on customers, but some local contractors and drivers are pressing the companies for even more financial help.

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Proposed CA bill would shorten the standard work week to 32 hours

    A law in the works right now in the California Assembly would create a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees. ﻿Assembly Bill ﻿﻿2932 would shorten the standard work week from 40 hours a week to just 32 hours. Companies would not be able to reduce how much you earn.

  • As Western Wildfires Spread, Utilities Outside California Face Lawsuit Risks

    Lawyers are pursuing claims against a Berkshire Hathaway unit in Oregon in a case that could expand liability exposure for utilities whose power lines are found to start fires.

  • Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Sees New War Front; Economy DevastatedCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsHarvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exacerbatin

  • This 1 Number Explains Why Amazon's New Ad Business Is Going to Be Huge

    Investors keeping close tabs on e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will likely know it's getting into the web advertising business. Alphabet's been doing it a lot longer and had more time to tweak its offering than Amazon has, of course, but Amazon's lesser tally is still an impressive figure. Furthermore, Amazon has only scratched the surface of its opportunity in this segment of its business.

  • Participants in the Great Resignation Took an Average Pay Cut of $8K — Is It Worth It?

    Over 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021 in search of better work-life balance, better benefits, improved work culture and in some cases, higher pay. But for a surprising number of Americans,...

  • 401(k) Loan vs. IRA Withdrawal: What's the Difference?

    The IRS offers ways to avoid a 10% penalty on early retirement distributions if you withdraw money for a new home or pay for educational expenses.

  • Nursing Homes Face Growing Number of Lawsuits From Covid-19 Fallout

    New York is a key legal hot spot, with lawyers moving to file cases before deadlines expire.