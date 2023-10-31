Luna Innovations' (NASDAQ:LUNA) investors will be pleased with their decent 71% return over the last five years

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 38% in the last quarter. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. It's good to see the share price is up 71% in that time, better than its market return of 62%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Luna Innovations wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Luna Innovations can boast revenue growth at a rate of 20% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 11%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Luna Innovations. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Luna Innovations shareholders are up 5.6% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 11% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Luna Innovations that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

