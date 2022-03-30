U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Luna Recovery Services Now Providing Neurofeedback to Treat Addiction and Mental Health Disorders

·3 min read

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna Recovery Services, a drug, and alcohol rehabilitation treatment center, will be extending its treatment options to include Neurofeedback and more via its new Luna Neuro practice.

The rehabilitation treatment will cater to the growing need for specialization in brain health to treat addiction and other conditions. The company currently offers various programs such as Residential Treatment, Day Treatment, Outpatient, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Their treatment techniques include different therapy options, addiction medicine, and mindfulness practices.

Neuro treatments will be an all-new area for the facility, and different components will be available for all clients.

Electroencephalogram Biofeedback (EEG), also known as Neurofeedback, is a non-invasive treatment used to target the brain's neural networks. EEG involves the measurement and analysis of brainwave activity to help improve regulation through auditory or visual signals. In contrast, psychotropic medications target the brain's neurochemistry.

EEG is a subconscious learning procedure called operant conditioning where the brain is reinforced to repeatedly produce brain activity when stimulated.

The therapy administrator has patients view a video screen while measuring their brainwaves. When the desired activity is present, the screen will brighten, and the opposite when undesired activity emerges.

Neurofeedback is supported by the science of neuroplasticity, meaning the brain can be trained to change its activity in response to stimuli by reorganizing its structure, functions, or connections.

Is neurofeedback an effective method for treating addiction? Most research has proven that Neurofeedback is a beneficial tool for determining brain health. It can retrain the addicted brain to produce activity that shows what a brain not dependent on drugs looks like, and can even prevent relapse.

There are some side effects of neurofeedback, such as headset discomfort and sleepiness. Some clients might experience cognitive interference, anxiety, and irritability during treatments. It may not work for some individuals, and for those clients who make poor lifestyle choices, results can be short-lived.

Neurofeedback has been known to provide various long-term treatment benefits for individuals with conditions such as anxiety, depression, etc. This process requires no medication, so there will be no adverse side effects.

We collect electroencephalographic (EEG) data and upload it to a HIPPA compliant service; MDL Neuro. A neurologists electroencephalographer from MDL Neuro interprets the EEG data identifying abnormalities. The EEG data is also used to produce topographical quantitative EEG (qEEG) brain maps which are analyzed by another neurologist.

Our team provides neurological consultations and services including biofeedback and neurofeedback. This involves providing clients, families, and employees with the necessary educational materials. We utilize clinical Pharmaco-EEG and quantitative qEEG brain mapping technologies. This includes our Mini QEEG, Photobiomodulation (PBM), and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Training. We're in partnership with the Houston Neuroscience Brain Center, under the direction of Dr. Ronald J. Swatzyna, Ph.D., LCSW, BCB, BCN.

Luna Recovery is based in Houston, Texas, and is continuously adding more value to their services to better help their clients and loved ones regain normalcy and peace of mind.

To learn more, visit their website at https://lunarecovery.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luna-recovery-services-now-providing-neurofeedback-to-treat-addiction-and-mental-health-disorders-301512323.html

SOURCE Luna Recovery

