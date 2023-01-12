U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.83
    +21.22 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.26
    +257.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.20
    +75.53 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.05
    +27.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +0.96 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +21.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.51 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    +0.0085 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.1070 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3610
    -3.0640 (-2.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,852.63
    +1,317.46 (+7.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.50
    +11.38 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Lunar New Year Forever Stamp Highlights Year of the Rabbit

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service dedicated its Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit Forever stamp at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

USPS unveils Lunar New Year “Year of the Rabbit” Stamp in San Francisco.
USPS unveils Lunar New Year “Year of the Rabbit” Stamp in San Francisco.

The public is asked to share the news on social media using the hashtags #LunarNewYear and #LunarNewYearRabbit.

"For more than three decades, the Postal Service has issued stamps highlighting the Lunar New Year, and they are some of the most successful stamp releases in our history. This is an important celebration for many Asian people, with an estimated 1.5 billion people around the world marking this special occasion," said Derek Kan, a member of the USPS Board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official. "As we use this stamp in the weeks ahead, let us reflect on the American journey, and the millions of Asian Americans who have helped walk it."

Other participants at the ceremony were London N. Breed, mayor of San Francisco; Fiona Ma, state treasurer of California, who served as the master of ceremonies; Jay Xu, director of the Asian Art Museum; Claudine Cheng, president of the APA Heritage Foundation; Donald Lu, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce; and Linda Ng, national president of OCA — Asian Pacific American Advocates.

"I want to thank the United States Postal Service and their workers for all the hard work they do every day. This year, we are excited to be the city to introduce the release of the Year of the Rabbit Commemorative Forever Stamp," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "As we look forward to preparing for and celebrating the arrival of spring, this stamp symbolizes our continued commitment to working with one another not only during this time of the year but all year round."

The Year of the Rabbit begins Jan. 22 and ends on Feb. 9, 2024.

Lunar New Year is an important holiday for many Asian communities around the world. It is primarily celebrated by people of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tibetan, Mongolian, Malaysian and Filipino heritage. Across these varied cultures, many traditions exist for ringing in a new year of good luck and prosperity. Parades and pageants are common with dancers, acrobats and musicians.

Personality traits and attributes are often associated with people born in the year of a particular animal. Those born in rabbit years are said to be elegant, graceful and kind. Pink, red and purple are lucky colors for rabbits, and plantain lilies are also said to be fortunate. Romantic compatibility, career trajectory and health prospects are also believed to be linked to one's birth sign.

Lunar New Year celebrations culminate on the night of the first full moon after Lunar New Year's Eve, known as the Lantern Festival in Chinese culture. In the United States and elsewhere, the festival is marked with grand parades and brilliant lanterns decorating public spaces.

"At the Asian Art Museum, our mission is to share a broader, richer and more inclusive story of the diverse America we live in today," said Jay Xu, the Barbara Bass Bakar director and CEO of the Asian Art Museum. "Hope characterizes the Year of the Rabbit in 2023 — and it fills me with hope to unveil this unique Lunar New Year stamp at our museum, and to showcase the power of art everywhere to help tell that special story with beauty and joy."

In observance of this holiday, the Postal Service introduced its third series of Lunar New Year stamps in 2020. This latest series will continue through 2031 with stamps for the Year of the Dragon, Snake, Horse, Ram, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Boar still to come.

Art director Antonio Alcalá worked on the stamp design with artist Camille Chew to create imagery that is fresh, fun and celebratory. Calling to mind the elaborately decorated masks used in the dragon or lion dances often performed during Lunar New Year parades, Chew's three-dimensional masks are a contemporary take on the long tradition of paper-cut folk-art crafts created during this auspicious time of year.

The Lunar New Year stamp is available in panes of 20.

The Lunar New Year stamp story can be viewed on the Postal Service social media pages at facebook.com/usps, U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) / Twitter and Stamps - YouTube.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 163 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: David P. Coleman
david.p.coleman@usps.gov 
202-425-1476

Local contact: Justin Hastings
justin.hastings@usps.gov
628-249-9601
usps.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunar-new-year-forever-stamp-highlights-year-of-the-rabbit-301719196.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • Cyber incident hits U.K. postal service, halts overseas mail

    Royal Mail reported on its website that international export services were "experiencing severe service disruption" without providing further details.

  • USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately

    Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even M

  • Cyber incident hits UK postal service, halts overseas mail

    Britain’s postal service said it was hit Wednesday by a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing it from sending letters or parcels to other countries. Royal Mail reported on its website that international export services were "experiencing severe service disruption" without providing further details. “We are temporarily unable to dispatch items to overseas destinations,” the service said, adding that it recommended customers hold on to mail destined for outside the country while it works on fixing the problem.

  • IBM just broke a winning streak that lasted nearly three decades

    IBM lost its crown as the top U.S. patent grantee in 2022 to South Korea's Samsung, according to a ranking from an industry tracker.

  • Inflation and China Take Center Stage

    Stocks are inching higher as we await tomorrow’s December CPI release, with tech leading the way as the Nasdaq Composite puts in a fourth straight green day. China-related equities and commodities are also rallying on optimism about China’s reopening. On today’s show, Andreas Steno Larsen is joined by Harry Melandri of MI2 Partners to discuss the state of markets, what China’s reopening means for the global economy, and preview tomorrow’s inflation data. You’ll also get a sneak peek at our newest series, Looking For the Upside, where we focus on a new investment theme and examine why right now may be the time to invest. Check out the new series here: https://rvtv.io/nuclearupside We want to hear from you, so be sure to get your questions in. Editor’s Note: Our live chat feature continues to be unavailable as we upgrade our video player technology. We apologize for the temporary loss of function. But we assure you, the upgrade will more than justify the wait! In the meantime, we will be monitoring the comments section. So, in addition to conversing with your fellow community members, please share your questions there.

  • Adobe Tried to Buy Figma Twice Before $20 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. tried to acquire design firm Figma Inc. for years before co-founder Dylan Field and the startup finally accepted, according to a filing with details about how the merger came together.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsElon Musk Fan With

  • US Budget Gap Hits $421 Billion, Setting Stage for Debt-Limit Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s budget deficit widened by 12% for the first quarter of the fiscal year, presaging what’s set to be an intense political battle over fiscal policy.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million

  • Subway explores sale of sandwich chain

    Subway could be looking at a sale of the sandwich chain after retaining advisers to explore that option.

  • Lucid stock jumps toward longest win streak in 16 months after upbeat EV production numbers

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) jumped 4.5% toward a fifth-straight gain and a one-month high in morning trading Thursday, after the California-based luxury electric vehicle maker produce more EVs than expected last year. For the 2022, Lucid said it produced 7,180 vehicles, compared with previously provided guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, and delivered 4,369 vehicles.

  • 2022 Was a Tough Year for Venture Capital Investing. But Funds Keep Growing.

    Total exits from venture capital investments—both acquisitions and initial public offerings—were just $71 billion in 2022, down more than 90% from the previous year.

  • KKR Invests $1.15 Billion in Aircraft Leasing as Travel Rebounds

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. will invest $1.15 billion in leased commercial aircraft through its partnership with aviation finance firm Altavair.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingThe bet on air tra

  • Lido Advisors Acquiring $2 Billion Colorado Financial Management

    The deal will bring the Los Angeles-based registered investment advisor's asset count to $14 billion as it eyes more potential acquisitions

  • State of American Business Is Fed Up, Says Chamber CEO

    Suzanne Clark, US Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, says the government isn't working for business. She speaks on "Balance of Power" about what businesses want to see from Washington. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • U.S. FAA Suffers a Major Technical Outage

    U.S. FAA Suffers a Major Technical Outage.

  • List of FTX Backers Expands to Include Kraft Group, Other Family Offices

    FTX disclosed affiliates of Kraft Group, entertainment giant Endeavor and several family investment offices as equity holders.

  • Lucid beats lawsuit claiming it defrauded SPAC investors about production outlook

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing the luxury electric car maker of defrauding investors in the special-purpose acquisition company that helped take it public, by significantly overstating its production outlook. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California said that despite media speculation, Churchill Capital Corp IV shareholders who brought the proposed class action had no reason to know in early 2021 that the SPAC would merge with Lucid. As a result, she said Lucid Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson's alleged misleading statements on Feb. 5, 2021 on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" could not have been material to their decisions to invest in the SPAC.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Wells Fargo, Franchise Group

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 10, 2023: Wells Fargo, Franchise Group

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Gold futures settle at their highest since late April

    Gold futures climbed on Thursday to settle at their highest since late April after data revealed that the U.S. cost of living in December fell for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The data raised expectations for slower Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and pressured the U.S. dollar, providing support for precious metals. Gold for February delivery (GCG23) rose $19.90, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,898.80 an ounce on Comex, the highest most-active contract finish since April 29, FactSet data show.