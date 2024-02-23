Lunar Lander Feared to Have Tipped While Touching Down on Moon

(Bloomberg) -- The American-made lander that touched down on the moon may have landed on its side, officials said.

Intuitive Machines Inc., the Houston-based maker of the spacecraft, said in a press briefing late Friday the vehicle is still transmitting data and is able to charge. The company hasn’t yet said whether the position of the lander imperiled its mission.

The company had said on Thursday it believed the lander was upright.

The revelation sent the company’s shares plunging as much as 37% after regular trading in New York. The stock was down 15% as of 5:26 p.m.

