Lunchbox unveils new product to simplify restaurant POS systems and integrations with third party platforms

·4 min read

The launch of Lunchbox Rails marks the first step towards a larger partnership ecosystem. Proceeds from Rails signups for the month of May will be donated to the Lunchbox Scholarship Fund.

NEW YORK , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox, the modern ordering system built to grow online revenue for restaurants, announced today the launch of Lunchbox Rails, the first advanced all-in-one integrations system for managing third-party online ordering built for operators.

Lunchbox Rails allows operators to consolidate all third-party marketplace orders (Doordash, Grubhub, EZcater, UberEats, Postmates, and Skip the Dishes) and pulls all order information into a restaurant's point of sale (POS) system. Unlike other solutions which charge a high monthly fee, Lunchbox charges a recurring flat fee for a fraction of the price. In 2021, guests placed online orders from third-party sites more than ever before. Rails solves the issue of tablet farms by running everything through the POS, simplifying operations for restaurants.

With Rails, restaurants will have access to the following features:

  • Edit all menus at once: Marketplace menus (Doordash, Grubhub, EZcater, UberEats, Postmates, and Skip the Dishes) and pricing are updated in real time, including 86'd items, every time the POS is updated.

  • Automated business hours: Account for seasonality and per-location business hours. Business and seasonal hours are automatically uploaded to 3rd-party marketplaces so you have more time to focus on what matters - creating a great guest experience.

  • Smart menu structures: Map your menu configuration inside your POS to any 3rd party marketplace without having to worry about what menu, item, or modifier types are supported between the platforms.

  • Direct orders to POS: All third party marketplace orders are downloaded automatically and seamlessly into your POS.

  • Configure unique prices across multiple menus: Lunchbox gives you the flexibility to make granular changes to a menu item without affecting that item on other platforms. Get right down to the dollar amount, percentage mark-up per category, item, per marketplace, or per store. You have full control over the prices you charge at each channel.

  • Global throttling: Control how many orders can be placed based on order volume, dollars spent during a given time on a story by store basis. This also includes any order volume from first party or API integration partners.

"Restaurants need to make quick changes, keep track of orders, and manage everything in one place. We've created the solution that eases the pain that all operators are experiencing today by streaming in-store operations and reducing tablet hell," said Nabeel Alamgir, co-founder and CEO of Lunchbox. "With Rails, operators will gain valuable time back and be able to concentrate on delivering the best guest experience."

In addition to the launch of Lunchbox Rails, the company is unveiling a new initiative called the Lunchbox Scholarship Fund. This new program provides financial support to workers in the restaurant industry who are interested in furthering their education. In the month of May, proceeds from Rails signups will be donated to the Lunchbox Scholarship Fund.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the food service industry workforce is projected to grow by 400,000 jobs by the end of 2022. A significant portion of food service workers are teens, part time students, or interested in pursuing higher education. This program builds on Lunchbox's continued mission of helping the people that feed the world.

"Scholarship programs provide more than an opportunity to earn an education, they can help change lives. As the son of an immigrant and someone who had financial setbacks throughout my career, I know how important it is to launch this program," said Alamgir. "As a company, we're here to empower and inspire the next generation of workers who will redefine the way restaurants operate."

Lunchbox has helped arm restaurants with the resources they need to boost sales and protect their profits. Lunchbox has empowered over 2500+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, Papa Gino's, Sticky's Finger Joint, and Tacombi. To date, Lunchbox has saved restaurants over $43 million that would have otherwise gone to third-party ordering platforms.

Lunchbox Rails is now available for all restaurants in North America. To learn more about the product or book a demo visit: lunchbox.io/lunchbox-rails. To learn more about the Lunchbox Scholarship Fund please visit: lunchbox.io/lunchbox-scholarship.

About Lunchbox
Lunchbox is the modern ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, and marketing tools to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io.

Media Contact
press@lunchbox.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunchbox-unveils-new-product-to-simplify-restaurant-pos-systems-and-integrations-with-third-party-platforms-301539132.html

SOURCE Lunchbox

