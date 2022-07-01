U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.50
    -29.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,532.00
    -249.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,448.50
    -81.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.00
    -19.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.63
    -0.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.52 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0452
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.51
    +1.35 (+4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1360
    -0.5920 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,521.39
    +102.04 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.70
    -11.77 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.93
    -42.35 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Lundin Energy changes its name to Orrön Energy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lundin Energy AB
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LNDNF
Lundin Energy AB
Lundin Energy AB

Lundin Energy AB (“Lundin Energy”) is pleased to announce it is changing its name to Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy” or the “Company”) and is now a pure play renewables business.

From today, Orrön Energy will be a pure play renewables business, with a strong portfolio of high quality and low-cost assets in the Nordics and becomes the new renewables growth company within the Lundin Group of Companies. With cash flowing assets, no debt and financial capacity of up to MUSD 180 for acquisitions, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to take advantage of opportunities in the energy transition aiming to create long term shareholder value.

Orrön Energy is initially trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under Lundin Energy’s ticker “LUNE” until registration of the name change to Orrön Energy (new ticker: ORRON), which is expected to occur on or around 1 July 2022.

Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO of Orrön Energy comments:

“We see many opportunities in the energy transition, and Orrön Energy is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these with a strong portfolio of cash generating renewables assets, no debt and with Board, management and the major shareholders fully aligned to grow the business. I would like to thank all shareholders who have supported Lundin Energy throughout the years and welcome you as shareholders in this new and exciting renewables company, aiming to create value through the energy transition.

Visit Orrön Energy’s website for more information around the business strategy, renewables assets and guidance for the second half of 2022: www.orron.com.


For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson
Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström
Communications Lead
Tel: +41 79 431 63 68
jenny.sandstrom@orron.com


Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed pure play renewables company, with high quality and low-cost renewables assets in the Nordics. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Growth and Sustainability. As part of the entrepreneurial Lundin Group of Companies, and with a management and Board with a proven track record of successful organic growth, Orrön Energy is well positioned to create value for shareholders, local communities and wider stakeholders for a sustainable energy future.


Disclaimer Information
Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession

    Concerns about a possible U.S. recession are prompting some fund managers to rotate back into the big tech and growth winners of the last decade in the hope that they can better weather an economic storm. Many stalwarts like Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have suffered declines on par with or exceeding those in broader stock indexes this year, as jumbo rate hikes delivered by an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve hit the tech and growth names that led markets in previous years. Since growth companies tend to be less affected by the broader economy’s performance, however, some investors believe the category’s most profitable names may outperform the rest of the market if the Fed’s hawkish policy stance drags the U.S. into recession.

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • Economist Roubini: Why Stocks Poised for 50% Wipeout

    The stock market is off to its worst start to a year since 1962, with the S&P 500 dropping 21% in the first half of 2022.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • Technology Stocks Head for Historic Wipeout as US Economy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.

  • Bonds Climb and US Futures Sink on Recession Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Another bout of risk aversion rippled across global markets Friday, sending stocks and US equity futures lower and bolstering bonds in an ominous start to the second half of 2022.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits o

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 25 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.