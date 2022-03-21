U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +7.90 (+7.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4580
    +0.2880 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,208.82
    -154.16 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.19
    +14.16 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF V.P. EXPLORATION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUG
Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)
Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andre Oliveira as Vice President, Exploration. View PDF

"I am very happy to welcome Andre to Lundin Gold" said Ron Hochstein, President and CEO. "He is a great addition to our existing exploration team which originally discovered the Fruta del Norte deposit. One of Andre's priorities will be to evaluate ways to expand our near mine and regional exploration programs as growth through exploration is one of our key pillars for creating shareholder value."

Andre is a Professional Geologist and has over 20 years of experience in all stages of gold and base metals exploration in South America. Andre was employed by Yamana Gold for more than 17 years and held the roles of Senior Geologist, Manager, Country Director, and ultimately as South America Senior director, where he was directly involved with the exploration success in several producing mines and in the generation of new early-stage exploration projects. Earlier in his carrier, Mr. Oliveira was an exploration geologist at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Crixas gold mine and Regional Exploration Geologist at De Beers. Andre is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Ontario, holds a Bachelor of Geology from the University of Sao Paulo State and is currently completing an MBA in International Mineral Resources Management from University of Dundee in the UK. Andre is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on March 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF V.P. EXPLORATION (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)
LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF V.P. EXPLORATION (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3527.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Nike posts huge Q3 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Nike shares soaring upon a strong Q3 earnings beat.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Why Rivian Shares Dropped Today

    As Elon Musk noted, manufacturing is hard. But several things are starting to make it even harder for Rivian.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Elon Musk offers first hint at his Master Plan 3 blueprint

    The enigmatic CEO hinted the so-called X holding—which could include SpaceX and the Boring Company alongside Tesla—may be part of his first major strategic update in six years.

  • Inflation: Fed will ‘hang their hat on’ the next CPI print, strategist says

    Allianz Investment Management VP & Head of ETFs Johan Grahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hike cycle amid geopolitical pressures and rising oil prices, bond markets, the market outlook, ETFs, and inflation.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Goldman Sachs Helps Bitcoin Take a Major Step

    The prestigious bank just made a trade that should lead to widespread adoption of bitcoin among big investors.

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.32

    The board of Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.32 per share on the...

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plus more on Monday, seem to be helping Tesla stock Friday.