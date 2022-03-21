LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF V.P. EXPLORATION

Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andre Oliveira as Vice President, Exploration. View PDF

"I am very happy to welcome Andre to Lundin Gold" said Ron Hochstein, President and CEO. "He is a great addition to our existing exploration team which originally discovered the Fruta del Norte deposit. One of Andre's priorities will be to evaluate ways to expand our near mine and regional exploration programs as growth through exploration is one of our key pillars for creating shareholder value."

Andre is a Professional Geologist and has over 20 years of experience in all stages of gold and base metals exploration in South America. Andre was employed by Yamana Gold for more than 17 years and held the roles of Senior Geologist, Manager, Country Director, and ultimately as South America Senior director, where he was directly involved with the exploration success in several producing mines and in the generation of new early-stage exploration projects. Earlier in his carrier, Mr. Oliveira was an exploration geologist at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Crixas gold mine and Regional Exploration Geologist at De Beers. Andre is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Ontario, holds a Bachelor of Geology from the University of Sao Paulo State and is currently completing an MBA in International Mineral Resources Management from University of Dundee in the UK. Andre is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

