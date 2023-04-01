LUNDIN GOLD FILES AMENDED FRUTA DEL NORTE TECHNICAL REPORT

Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces that, due to corrections in the estimates of life of mine capital and operating costs, the Company has amended its "N.I. 43–101 Technical Report – Fruta del Norte Mine, Ecuador" which was previously filed on March 30, 2023. PDF Version

The amended technical report supersedes the previously filed report in its entirety and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The amended technical report can be found on the Company's website at www.lundingold.com or under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on March 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

