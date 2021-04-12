Lundin Gold Produces 104,137 Ounces of Gold in the First Quarter of 2021

Logo: Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report first quarter 2021 gold production of 104,137 ounces ("oz") from its Fruta del Norte gold mine ("Fruta del Norte") in southeast Ecuador. Of the total gold production, 70,642 oz were produced as a concentrate and 33,675 oz as doré. View PDF Version

During the first quarter of 2021, the mill processed approximately 324,600 tonnes, the average grade of ore milled was 11.36 grams per tonne, and average recovery was 87.8%.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "Fruta del Norte has delivered strong production figures in its first quarter of 2021. The grades mined, recoveries and tonnes milled were all in line with expectations, and we remain firmly on track to meet our 2021 guidance of 380,000 – 420,000 oz gold produced with mill throughput expected to rise from 3,500 tonnes per day, to 4,200 tonnes per day in Q4 2021 upon completion of the mill expansion. I am very happy with how the year has begun and proud of what the team has achieved. Operational excellence is one of our four key growth pillars, and the team is focused on continuing to further optimize our operations."

Production Results







Q1 2021 Ore processed (tonnes) 324,591 Average head grade (grams per tonne) 11.36 Recovery (%) 87.8% Gold ounces produced 104,137 Concentrate 70,642 Doré 33,675

First Quarter of 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Lundin Gold will publish its first quarter of 2021 results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Thursday, May 13 at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CET. Conference call details and a link to the webcast will be published with the first quarter of 2021 results.

Qualified Persons

The technical information relating to Fruta del Norte contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Hochstein P. Eng, Lundin Gold's President and CEO who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on April 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to its 2021 production outlook, including estimates of gold production, and the expected timing of completion of the throughput expansion project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2021, which is available at www.lundingold.com or on SEDAR.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: risks relating to the impacts of a pandemic virus outbreak, political and economic instability in Ecuador, production estimates, mining operations, the Company's community relationships, ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt, financing requirements, volatility in the price of gold, shortages of critical supplies, compliance with environmental laws and liability for environmental contamination, lack of availability of infrastructure, the Company's reliance on one mine, deficient or vulnerable title to concessions, easements and surface rights, uncertainty with the tax regime in Ecuador, the Company's workforce and its labour relations, inherent safety hazards and risks to the health and safety of the Company's employees and contractors, the Company's ability to obtain, maintain or renew regulatory approvals, permits and licenses, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, key talent recruitment and retention of key personnel, volatility in the market price of the shares, the potential influence of the Company's largest shareholders, measures to protect endangered species and critical habitats, the reliance of the Company on its information systems and the risk of cyber-attacks on those systems, the cost of non-compliance and compliance costs, exploration and development risks, risks related to illegal mining, the adequacy of the Company's insurance, uncertainty as to reclamation and decommissioning, the ability of Lundin Gold to ensure compliance with anti-bribery and anti- corruption laws, the uncertainty regarding risks posed by climate change, the potential for litigation, limits of disclosure and internal controls, security risks to the Company, its assets and its personnel, conflicts of interest, risks that the Company will not declare dividends and social media and reputation.

