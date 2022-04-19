U.S. markets closed

LUNDIN GOLD TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022 RESULTS MAY 3, 2022

Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)
Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will publish its first quarter of 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results, as well as give an update on operations at Fruta del Norte, on Wednesday, May 4 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 5:00 p.m. CET. PDF Version.

Conference Call and Webcast

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:

Participant Dial-In North America:

+1 416-764-8659

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America:

+1 888-664-6392

Participant Dial-In Sweden:

0200899189

Conference ID:

Lundin Gold / 78094940

Webcast:

A link to the webcast and presentation slideshow in PDF format will be available on the Company's website, www.lundingold.com, shortly before the conference call.

Conference Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion until May 18, 2022.

Toll Free North America Replay Number:

+1 888-390-0541

International Replay Number:

+1 416-764-8677

Replay passcode:

094940 #

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on April 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out above.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c0983.html

