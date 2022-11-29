U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.63
    -6.31 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,852.53
    +3.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,983.78
    -65.72 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.55
    +5.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    +1.67 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.28 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0335
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7050
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,469.00
    +260.26 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.69
    +0.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

LUNDIN GOLD THREE YEAR OUTLOOK ANTICIPATES CONTINUED GROWTH IN GOLD PRODUCTION FROM FRUTA DEL NORTE

·9 min read

2023 production estimated between 425,000 to 475,000 ounces

Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)
Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 guidance and three-year gold production outlook. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. View PDF 

Highlights:

  • 2023 production is estimated between 425,000 to 475,000 ounces ("oz").

  • Cash operating costs¹ and all-in sustaining costs[1] ("AISC") for 2023 are expected to range between $700 and $760 and $870 and $940 per oz gold sold, respectively.

  • Total sustaining capital in 2023 is estimated at $45 to $55 million.

  • 28,000 metres is planned to be drilled under the 2023 near mine and regional exploration programs.

The Company's outlook for production, sustaining capital and AISC for the next three years is provided in the table below.


2023

2024

2025

Gold Production (oz)

425,000 – 475,000

450,000 – 500,000

465,000 – 515,000

Sustaining Capital ($ million)

45 – 55

25 – 35

45 – 55

Cash operating cost ($/oz)¹

700 – 760

650 – 710

640 – 700

AISC ($/oz)¹

870 – 940

780 – 850

800 – 870

1.   Gold/silver price per oz assumptions for the three years are $1,650/$18.50, respectively.


Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "Now that the South Ventilation Raise has been completed, the additional ventilation will allow us to increase the rate of mining to 4,400 tonnes per day, to match the expected throughput of the mill. At current gold prices and considering the low cost nature of this mine notwithstanding inflationary pressure, we look forward to continuing generating strong free cash flow for years to come with a production forecast well in excess of 400,000 oz."

_________________________

1  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.  


2023 Guidance and 2023-2025 Outlook

Gold production at Fruta del Norte for 2023 is estimated to be between 425,000 to 475,000 oz based on an average throughput rate of 4,400 tpd. The head grade is estimated to average 9.67 g/t, with fluctuations expected during the year as different sections of the ore body are mined. Average mill recovery for the year is estimated at 90%.

Cash operating costs are estimated to range between $700 and $760 per oz of gold sold in 2023, with variability expected during the year. AISC for 2023 is expected to range between $870 and $940 per oz of gold sold, based on an assumed gold price of $1,650 / oz and silver price of $18.50 / oz. These reflect "steady-state" operations with higher unit costs compared to 2022 due to mining and milling ore with lower grade, inflationary pressures resulting in increased costs of consumables and transportation, and higher maintenance requirements as equipment ages.

Total sustaining capital in 2023 is estimated at $45 to $55 million and will include the fourth tailings dam raise, a few items that were not completed in 2022 such as a new warehouse, as well as new projects such as a new sewage water treatment plant and several efficiency improvements projects in the mine and plant.

The anticipated fluctuation in gold production over the three years is principally due to expected variations in the grade of ore mined and milled. Except for variations in gold price and possible continuing inflationary pressure which impact cash operating cost and AISC, the other significant factor affecting AISC is sustaining capital which is expected to be higher in the years when a tailings dam lift is planned (2023 and 2025).

Other 2023 Activities

Consistent with the dividend policy approved in Q2 2022, the Company is planning to continue to pay dividends, moving to quarterly dividends of at least $0.10 per share starting in March 2023 following release of the annual results.

Lundin Gold also expects to continue its near mine and regional exploration programs and is planning 28,000 metres of drilling utilizing a minimum of five rigs in 2023 as compared to 22,500 metres in 2022.

The near-mine program will focus on underground and surface drilling at or near Fruta del Norte. Indications from drilling in 2022 suggests significant potential for the extension of the Fruta del Norte resources at depth as well as to east, west and south of the current resource envelope. The 2023 near mine program is estimated to cost $9.4 million and intends to drill 15,500 metres. Drilling is aimed at confirming indications of both a potentially larger Fruta del Norte mineralized envelope and the existence of satellite deposits.

The regional program will focus on several exploration targets located in the 16km long Suarez Basin, with the objective of identifying another Fruta del Norte. The 2023 regional program is estimated to cost $11.7 million and will drill 12,500 metres.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial measures, such as cash operating costs and AISC, which are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been calculated on a basis consistent with historical periods. Please refer to the Company's MD&A filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, pages 13 to 16, for the third quarter of 2022 for an explanation of non-IFRS measures used.

Qualified Persons

The technical information relating to Fruta del Norte contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Hochstein P. Eng, Lundin Gold's President and CEO who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on November 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating its 2023 production outlook, including estimates of gold production, grades and recoveries, and its expectations regarding AISC, cash operating costs, free cash flow and capital costs, benefits of increased ventilation in the mine, plans to declare and pay dividend and the Company's exploration plans and success. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2022, which is available at www.lundingold.com or on SEDAR.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: risks associated with the Company's community relationships; risks related to political and economic instability in Ecuador; risks related to estimates of production, cash flows and costs; the impacts of a pandemic virus outbreak; risks inherent to mining operations; failure of the Company to maintain its obligations under its debt facilities; shortages of critical supplies; control of the Company's largest shareholders; risks related to Lundin Gold's compliance with environmental laws and liability for environmental contamination; the lack of availability of infrastructure; the Company's reliance on one mine; exploration and development risks; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain, maintain or renew regulatory approvals, permits and licenses; uncertainty with the tax regime in Ecuador; risks related to the Company's workforce and its labour relations; volatility in the price of gold; the reliance of the Company on its information systems and the risk of cyber-attacks on those systems; deficient or vulnerable title to concessions, easements and surface rights; inherent safety hazards and risk to the health and safety of the Company's employees and contractors; the imprecision of Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates; key talent recruitment and retention of key personnel; volatility in the market price of the Company's shares; measures to protect endangered species and critical habitats; social media and reputation; the cost of non-compliance and compliance costs; risks related to illegal mining; the adequacy of the Company's insurance; risks relating to the declaration of dividends; uncertainty as to reclamation and decommissioning; the ability of Lundin Gold to ensure compliance with anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws; the uncertainty regarding risks posed by climate change; limits of disclosure and internal controls; security risks to the Company, its assets and its personnel; the potential for litigation; and risks due to conflicts of interest.

LUNDIN GOLD THREE YEAR OUTLOOK ANTICIPATES CONTINUED GROWTH IN GOLD PRODUCTION FROM FRUTA DEL NORTE (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)
LUNDIN GOLD THREE YEAR OUTLOOK ANTICIPATES CONTINUED GROWTH IN GOLD PRODUCTION FROM FRUTA DEL NORTE (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c6333.html

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • 12 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best falling stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can read 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Now. We are approaching the end of the year which has been terrible for the markets. Fears of recession, the Ukraine war, supply chain woes, […]

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Warren Buffett could be dead wrong about selling these 3 stocks recently — here's why they still have plenty of upside and might be worth buying

    Buffett is dropping these blue chips. It might be time to pick them up.

  • Jim Cramer Says Dow Jones Likely to Continue Outperforming; Here Are 3 Dow Stocks That Analysts Like

    Of the 3 major indexes, the Dow Jones has suffered the least in 2022’s bear, showing year-to-date losses of 7% against the S&P 500’s 17% drop and the NASDAQ’s far more extreme 29% decline. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes that a big part of the blue-chip index’s better display is down to it being crammed with more established old school names, and ones that are profitable, compared to the S&P’s more mixed affair and the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which is home to m

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • Bitcoin Offshoot Becomes the Latest Victim of FTX’s Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire has spread to a new corner of the digital-asset market.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Traders’ focus

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Horizon Therapeutics Fields Takeover Interest From Pharma Giants

    The drugmaker recently had a market value almost $18 billion as big pharmaceutical companies rely on acquisitions to expand sales.