Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results and Appointment of Adam Lundin as Chair of the Board
TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").
A total of 591,278,834 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 80.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:
% For
% Withheld
Director Nominees
Donald K. Charter
92.19%
7.81%
C. Ashley Heppenstall
82.52%
17.48%
Juliana L. Lam
99.68%
0.32%
Adam I. Lundin
77.30%
22.70%
Jack O. Lundin
79.75%
20.25%
Dale C. Peniuk
94.21%
5.79%
Karen P. Poniachik
98.22%
1.78%
Peter T. Rockandel
98.52%
1.48%
Catherine J. G. Stefan
98.94%
1.06%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
95.64%
4.36%
% For
% Against
% Withheld
Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to
89.44%
10.56%
0.43%
Detailed voting results for the 2022 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments
The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Lundin to the Chair of the Board. Mr. Adam Lundin takes on the role following the retirement of Mr. Lukas Lundin from the Board at the Company's 2022 Meeting. Mr. Heppenstall was reappointed as Lead Director.
The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lam to the Audit Committee and Mr. Charter to the Safety and Sustainability Committee.
The composition of the Committees of the Board are now:
Audit Committee
Corporate Governance and
Human Resources /
Safety and Sustainability
Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)
Catherine J. G. Stefan (Chair)
Donald K. Charter (Chair)
Catherine J. G. Stefan
C. Ashley Heppenstall
C. Ashley Heppenstall
Jack O. Lundin
Juliana L. Lam
Karen P. Poniachik
Dale C. Peniuk
Karen P. Poniachik
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 12, 2022 at 16:30 Eastern Time.
