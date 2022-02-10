U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9980
    +0.4730 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,803.57
    -683.41 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Lundin Mining Announces New Copper-Gold Saúva Discovery at Chapada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUNMF
Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces the discovery of a new copper-gold mineralized system called Saúva, located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Chapada mine, in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

As part of Lundin Mining's ongoing exploration program aimed at increasing the Mineral Resource estimation at Chapada, diamond drilling was initiated at Saúva in the third quarter of 2021 within a recently acquired exploration concession (Figure 1). Initial drilling was designed to test for the source of a strong soil copper anomaly (>1,000 ppm Cu) that was located along strike from the previously identified Formiga prospect. The first two drill holes at Saúva confirmed the presence of shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization. Further drilling was undertaken to evaluate the potential and to date a total of forty-seven (47) holes have been completed defining a mineralized area measuring approximately 750 meters by 650 meters, with assay results available for 29 holes (Table 1). The mineralization currently remains open in all directions.

Highlights from initial drilling include:

  • Hole FOR-113: 55.48 m at 0.88% Cu and 1.15 g/t Au or 1.72% CuEq1, from 6.52 m
    including: 27.26 m at 1.30% Cu and 1.89 g/t Au or 2.68% CuEq, from 33.74 m

  • Hole FOR-115: 65.45 m at 0.61% Cu and 0.70 g/t Au or 1.12% CuEq, from 23.55 m
    including: 18.41 m at 1.26% Cu and 1.92 g/t Au or 2.66% CuEq, from 50.43 m

  • Hole FOR-123: 64.25 m at 0.72% Cu and 1.10 g/t Au or 1.51% CuEq, from 158.45 m
    including: 43.25 m at 0.90% Cu and 1.52 g/t Au or 2.01% CuEq, from 158.45 m
    and: 70.40 m at 0.42% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au or 0.50% CuEq, from 248.70 m
    including: 8.56 m at 1.04% Cu and 0.16 g/t Au or 1.16% CuEq, from 248.70 m

  • Hole FOR-135: 57.31 m at 0.79% Cu and 1.06 g/t Au or 1.56% CuEq, from 8.29 m
    including: 17.95 m at 1.27% Cu and 1.98 g/t Au or 2.71% CuEq, from 32.05 m
    and: 12.80 m at 0.44% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au or 0.52% CuEq, from 189.20 m

  • Hole FOR-148: 74.06 m at 0.81% Cu and 1.27 g/t Au or 1.74% CuEq, from 116.00 m
    including: 19.39 m at 1.80% Cu and 3.61 g/t Au or 4.43% CuEq, from 149.61 m

Lundin Mining President and CEO, Peter Rockandel, commented "The shallow and high-grade copper-gold mineralization discovered at Saúva is a clear example of the growth optionality that stems from Lundin Mining's successful track record of aggressive near-mine and brownfields exploration at all of our operations. Implications that this new high-grade mineralized system may have for our on-going expansion studies of Chapada will be evaluated as this discovery evolves during the year."

Ciara Talbot, Vice President, Exploration, added "We are very pleased with this early-stage discovery within the exploration concessions identified and acquired as part of last year's federal auction process. This discovery supports our view that numerous opportunities exist to increase the size and quality of our Mineral Resource base at Chapada."

_____________

1 Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as metallurgical data is insufficient to allow for estimation of metal recoveries. Copper equivalence (CuEq %) is calculated as: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.7292), employing metal prices of Cu – US$3.00/lb, Au – US$1,500/oz.

Saúva Discovery

In 2015, the Chapada exploration team identified the Formiga exploration target, approximately 15 km north of the mine, based on positive chip sampling and regional mapping. The first drill holes at Formiga intercepted skarn style alteration comprising hydrothermal assemblage of garnet-epidote-amphibole-diopside in metasedimentary rocks. Then, during soil sampling in the region in 2016, additional disseminated copper-gold targets in the Formiga sector were identified along strike in metadiorite with hydrothermal alteration similar to what is being mined at Chapada. This trend of mineralized occurrences appeared to extend off the exploration concession to the west.

Following the acquisition of Chapada by Lundin Mining in 2019, a Mineral Inventory Range Analysis study was undertaken to refine the exploration strategy, including the prioritization of potential mineral concession acquisitions ahead of the anticipated federal auction. In the first half of 2021, Lundin Mining acquired 37 new exploration concessions through the auction process, covering 58,048 hectares and increasing the total land position around the Chapada mine by over 120%. This included the concession immediately west of Formiga. Two initial drill holes, FOR-112 and FOR-113, were designed to test for the source of a strong soil copper anomaly (>1,000 ppm Cu) on this newly acquired concession along strike from Formiga. Both drill holes confirmed the presence of shallow high-grade copper-gold mineralization, which has become the Saúva prospect discovery.

Saúva Exploration Results

Following the initial discovery of the Saúva in September 2021, an aggressive exploration drilling campaign was commenced with five drill rigs to better define the potential size of the discovery. Forty-three (43) drill holes, totaling 12,850 meters, had been completed at Saúva as of December 2021. Almost all drill holes intercepted the mineralized layer containing high chalcopyrite with (±) bornite content and with the majority returning intersections with grades above 1.0% CuEq, confirming the potential for significant, shallow and high-grade copper-gold mineralization. The location of the drill hole collars are shown in Figures 2 and 3, along with an approximate outline of where mineralized horizons have been intersected. The mineralization continues to remain open in all directions.

Mineralization at Saúva is comprised of disseminated and vein-hosted bornite and chalcopyrite hosted by biotitic and quartz-feldspar altered rocks. The high-grade mineralization (>1.0% CuEq) is associated with bornite greater than chalcopyrite, or chalcopyrite greater than bornite sulfide zones. Lower grade mineralization (>0.3% CuEq) is associated with chalcopyrite and pyrite + chalcopyrite sulfide zones. A representative cross section of the mineralized horizons is presented in Figure 4. The hydrothermal alteration zone is currently interpreted to generally follow a northeast trend, but individual high-grade orientations vary and detailed modeling remains in progress.

2022 Exploration Program

Lundin Mining is evaluating and interpreting the results reported in Table 1 and continues to explore for extensions to the mineralization. There are presently three rigs drilling in the Saúva sector testing areas to the northeast and west of the discovery area. Aggressive and methodical exploration of the sector is planned for 2022 as part of the $10 million exploration program at Chapada. Additional drill rigs and approximately fifty (50) holes are planned to test northeast along strike to towards the Formiga sector, as well as step out in other directions, as seen in Figure 2.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance

The drill holes were collared at HQ diameter from soil to altered rock and changed to NQ when fresh rock was encountered. The drill rods were three meters long and the wireline core drilling method was employed. The majority of holes were drilled at an azimuth of 120° and a 70° dip, perpendicular to interpreted strike and the mineralized horizon. However, some holes were drilled at other orientations where ideal surface access was not possible at the time. Downhole surveys were taken by the drilling contractor upon completion of the drill hole. All drill holes were surveyed every three (3) meters downhole using a Reflex GYRO SPRINT-IQ™ electronic surveying instrument. Generally, the deviation was below 5%, and no significant deviation issues were found to date. Collar surveys were taken by GPS with CenterPoint RTX in UTM coordinates, SAD 69 Brazil datum, 22 South Zone. Drill hole collars were cased and protected at the surface with a cement block affixed with a metal tag stamped with the drill hole number, final depth, inclination, azimuth, and start and finish dates.

All Lundin Mining assay results from drilling have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program, including the insertion of blind standards, duplicates, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. The soil, saprolite, and altered rock were drilled from HQ size core and the fresh rock from NQ size core. Half of the core was collected, and the sample interval was around one (1) meter for mineralized zones and two (2) meters for non-mineralized zones. Quarter core samples were collected for duplicate analysis. The samples were securely transported by a locally based transport company from our core preparation facility at the Chapada Mine, Brazil to the ALS Chemex sample preparation facility in Goiania, Brazil. Sample pulps were sent for analysis to the same lab in Lima, Peru, which is independent of Lundin Mining. The samples were analyzed by fire assay/atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) (gold) and four acid digestion/ICP-MS (copper). The analysis was conducted by ALS Chemex Lima, Peru, accredited by the Standards Council of Canada ISO 17025:2005, and the secondary laboratory SGS GEOSOL, Vespasiano, Brazil accredited by ISO 9001:2008, both independent laboratories.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeremy Weyland, P.Eng., Senior Manager Studies of the Company, a non-Independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weyland has verified the data disclosed in this press release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 10, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; global financial conditions and inflation; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 virus; changing taxation regimes; reliance on a single asset; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure and risks related to ageing infrastructure; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; ore processing efficiency; community and stakeholder opposition; information technology and cybersecurity risks; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; uncertain political and economic environments, including in Brazil and Chile; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; estimates of future production and operations; estimates of operating, cash and all-in sustaining cost estimates; civil disruption in Chile; the potential for and effects of labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labor or interruptions in production; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; climate change; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; litigation; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; risks related to mine closure activities and closed and historical sites; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labor, trade relations, and transportation; internal controls; challenges or defects in title; the estimation of asset carrying values; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; the price and availability of key operating supplies or services; competition; indebtedness; compliance with foreign laws; existence of significant shareholders; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; funding requirements and availability of financing; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; dilution; risks relating to dividends; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forwardlooking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Figure 1 &#x002013; Sa&#xfa;va Discovery Area (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Figure 1 – Saúva Discovery Area (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Table 1 – Saúva Discovery Drilling Assay Results To date

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

AZ

(o)

DIP

(o)

EOH

(m)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core Interval1

(m)

Cu

(%)

Au

(g/t)

CuEq2

(%)

Zone

FOR-112

677410.225

8439378.835

323.47

120

-65

200.46

21.00

51.00

30.00

0.80

0.73

1.33

Upper

including







24.00

40.00

16.00

1.02

1.10

1.82

Upper

FOR-113

677352.018

8439423.823

324.20

120

-75

201.14

6.52

62.00

55.48

0.88

1.15

1.72

Upper

including







33.74

61.00

27.26

1.30

1.89

2.68

Upper

FOR-114

677261.126

8439551.947

324.58

160

-65

278.21

91.00

149.00

58.00

0.61

0.85

1.23

Upper

including







122.0

148.00

26.00

0.97

1.53

2.09

Upper

FOR-115

677377.343

8439536.486

323.93

120

-65

269.31

23.55

89.00

65.45

0.61

0.70

1.12

Upper

including







50.43

68.84

18.41

1.26

1.92

2.66

Upper

FOR-116

677454.932

8439341.012

323.64

120

-65

179.73

19.92

32.93

13.01

0.67

0.46

1.00

Upper

including







21.68

29.00

7.32

0.93

0.67

1.41

Upper

FOR-117

677288.243

8439585.696

324.85

120

-70

309.07

115.00

153.00

38.00

0.53

0.55

0.93

Upper

including







117.00

135.10

18.10

0.71

0.97

1.42

Upper

and







260.15

283.00

22.85

0.43

0.27

0.62

Lower

FOR-118

677341.880

8439294.204

326.11

300

-70

219.21

57.00

90.19

33.19

0.76

1.10

1.56

Upper

including







65.81

84.09

18.28

1.08

1.72

2.34

Upper

and







145.68

166.06

20.38

0.39

0.26

0.58

Lower

FOR-119

677340.468

8439295.041

326.24

120

-75

175.43

50.34

74.00

23.66

0.70

0.59

1.13

Upper

including







50.34

61.45

11.11

0.97

1.11

1.79

Upper

FOR-120

677313.055

8439192.795

323.97

300

-70

238.35

79.00

127.30

48.30

0.46

0.22

0.62

Upper

including







79.00

89.26

10.26

0.65

0.62

1.11

Upper

FOR-121

677185.302

8439637.543

325.94

120

-70

370.39

199.20

249.00

49.80

0.52

0.32

0.75

Upper

including







199.20

209.24

10.04

0.65

1.03

1.40

Upper

including







228.00

240.00

12.00

0.83

0.12

0.92

Upper

and







307.00

334.00

27.00

0.49

0.22

0.65

Lower

including







101.23

333.00

9.00

0.75

0.36

1.01

Lower

FOR-122

677312.73

8439193.899

324.03

120

-80

191.80

96.38

124.00

27.62

0.32

0.23

0.49

Lower

including







101.23

113.80

12.57

0.32

0.33

0.56

Lower

FOR-123

677312.36

8439193.312

323.79

300

-50

401.16

158.45

222.70

64.25

0.72

1.10

1.51

Upper

including







158.45

201.80

43.34

0.90

1.52

2.01

Upper

and







248.70

319.10

70.40

0.42

0.11

0.50

Lower

including







248.70

257.26

8.56

1.04

0.16

1.16

Lower

FOR-124

677250.367

8439112.094

324.01

300

-50

472.06

272.26

308.68

36.42

0.63

0.84

1.25

Upper

including







274.00

298.80

24.80

0.74

1.07

1.52

Upper

and







378.00

440.00

62.00

0.40

0.14

0.50

Upper

FOR-125

677186.692

8439636.057

325.10

300

-85

451.03

253.51

329.00

75.49

0.41

0.22

0.57

Upper

including







253.51

270.70

16.49

0.53

0.60

0.97

Upper

and







359.39

441.00

81.61

0.34

0.15

0.45

Lower

including







380.61

387.13

6.52

0.51

0.36

0.77

Lower

including







416.00

425.00

9.00

0.46

0.38

0.74

Lower

FOR-127

677249.706

8439112.792

324.03

120

-85

288.75

105.00

165.56

60.56

0.27

0.12

0.36

Upper

FOR-128

677422.175

8439621.234

324.79

120

-70

289.99

60.41

103.00

42.59

0.50

0.45

0.83

Upper

including







60.41

77.00

16.59

0.78

0.87

1.41

Upper

and







245.22

279.22

34.00

0.39

0.30

0.61

Lower

including







248.07

257.00

8.93

0.82

0.82

1.41

Lower

FOR-129

677250.93

8439111.935

323.733

300

-70

319.59

132.31

224.00

91.69

0.31

0.13

0.40

Upper

including







179.76

201.74

21.98

0.43

0.23

0.60

Upper

FOR-131

677352.23

8439656.498

324.962

120

-70

330.51

100.89

129.00

28.11

0.45

0.47

0.79

Upper

including







106.00

118.28

12.28

0.57

0.68

1.07

Upper

and







298.79

307.28

8.49

0.43

0.35

0.69

Lower

FOR-133

677352.23

8439656.498

324.75

120

-70

379.20

75.57

99.80

24.23

0.39

0.21

0.54

Upper

including







75.57

82.00

6.43

0.49

0.47

0.83

Upper

and







277.73

308.04

30.31

0.48

0.52

0.86

Lower

including







277.73

292.00

14.27

0.70

0.87

1.33

Lower

FOR-135

677417.805

8439507.902

324.52

120

-60

250.45

8.29

62.00

53.71

0.79

1.06

1.56

Upper

including







32.05

50.00

17.95

1.27

1.98

2.71

Upper

and







189.20

202.00

12.80

0.44

0.11

0.52

Lower

FOR-137

677468.510

8439593.976

324.04

120

-70

300.40

18.00

50.42

34.42

0.93

1.21

1.81

Upper

including







21.74

42.00

20.26

1.24

1.78

2.54

Upper

FOR-138

676961.956

8439385.443

330.345

100

-55

380.57

245.75

277.85

32.10

0.37

0.28

0.57

Upper

including







245.75

252.03

6.28

0.49

0.57

0.91

Upper

FOR-139

677367.625

8439769.823

324.565

120

-70

410.16

147.39

183.17

36.32

0.40

0.15

0.50

Upper

including







174.00

183.71

9.71

0.61

0.08

0.67

Upper

and







359.00

382.87

23.87

0.38

0.23

0.55

Lower

including







364.58

373.00

8.42

0.53

0.35

0.79

Lower

FOR-140

677506.802

8439695.304

324.652

120

-70

300.27

50.68

64.71

14.03

0.51

0.47

0.85

Upper

including







50.68

57.67

6.99

0.71

0.72

1.24

Upper

and







244.00

269.00

25.00

0.52

0.46

0.86

Lower

including







245.08

257.35

12.27

0.70

0.68

1.20

Lower

FOR-141

676960.285

8439473.581

326.647

100

-50

463.90

246.37

288.00

41.63

0.47

0.51

0.84

Upper

including







253.38

272.32

18.94

0.58

0.71

1.10

Upper

FOR-142

677553.501

8439668.36

324.67

120

-70

270.30

17.21

50.80

33.59

0.62

0.71

1.14

Upper

including







17.21

38.20

20.99

0.81

1.03

1.56

Upper

and







217.00

233.00

16.00

0.47

0.41

0.77

Lower

including







220.97

228.00

7.03

0.67

0.73

1.20

Lower

FOR-143

676953.271

8439689.652

330.371

120

-58

460.34

323.87

384.10

60.23

0.45

0.31

0.67

Upper

including







327.00

333.40

6.40

0.59

0.78

1.16

Upper

including







366.00

373.00

7.00

0.75

0.54

1.14

Upper

FOR-146

676948.493

8439593.633

328.864

120

-55

433.60

279.46

348.51

69.05

0.46

0.44

0.78

Upper

including







295.13

307.00

10.87

0.80

1.23

1.70

Upper

FOR-148

677261.820

8439552.380

324.305

190

-50

220.00

116.00

190.06

74.06

0.81

1.27

1.74

Upper

including







149.61

169.00

19.39

1.80

3.61

4.43

Upper

Notes:

1.

Reported intercepts are not true thicknesses as there is currently insufficient data to calculate true orientation.

2.

Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as metallurgical data is insufficient to allow for estimation of metal recoveries. Copper equivalence (CuEq %) is calculated as: CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.7292), employing metal prices of Cu – US$3.00/lb, Au – US$1,500/oz.

Figure 2 &#x002013; Sa&#xfa;va - Selected Drilling Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Figure 2 – Saúva - Selected Drilling Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Figure 3 &#x002013; Sa&#xfa;va Drill Collar Locations (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Figure 3 – Saúva Drill Collar Locations (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Figure 4 &#x002013; Sa&#xfa;va Representative Cross Section (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Figure 4 – Saúva Representative Cross Section (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Lundin Mining Announces New Copper-Gold Sa&#xfa;va Discovery at Chapada (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Lundin Mining Announces New Copper-Gold Saúva Discovery at Chapada (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c2138.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Steel breaks ground on new Arkansas mill

    U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) is wasting no time in getting its new minimill in Osceola, Arkansas, up and running. On Wednesday, U.S. Steel announced that it has officially broken ground on the new minimill. Together, the two minimills will form one mega mill known as the Big River Steel Works.

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. The company rode higher copper prices and production in 2021.

  • Peabody Energy Rocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of coal-miner Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) are soaring today, up double digits by the mid-afternoon. The primary fuel source was its fourth-quarter results, which included its outlook for 2022. What caught the market's attention was Peabody Energy's outlook.

  • New Pacific intersects 148 m interval of silver mineralization grading 78 g/t silver, 2.07% lead + zinc stacked on top of 95 m interval of gold mineralization grading 1.14 g/t gold and 31 g/t silver at the Carangas Silver Project

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, announces the receipt of assay results from six additional drill holes from the Discovery Drill Program completed in 2021 at the Carangas Silver Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). To date, assay results of 17 drill holes have been received, with the remaining 18 drill holes awaiting additional analysis, specifically fire

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had surged more than 16% by 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The main factor driving the coal mining stock's rally was its fourth-quarter earnings report. Peabody Energy reported strong fourth-quarter results.

  • Orefinders Announces start of 4,000 meter Drill Program at McGarry Gold Project

    Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill program on its McGarry Gold Project (McGarry, or the Project), near Virginiatown, Ontario, about 35 kilometers east of the town of Kirkland Lake. McGarry includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone (LCFZ) which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, such as the Kerr Addison deposit that is si

  • KoBold Metals Raises $192.5 Million to Use AI to Find Battery Minerals

    Investors participating in the Series B funding round include Apollo Projects, BHP, and Canada’s largest pension fund.

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    India has, once again, made clear that Tesla must make locally to get any relief in import duties. The Narendra Modi government informed parliament yesterday (Feb. 8) that there cannot be a situation where the “market is India, but jobs are created in China.” The government statement has come at a time when Tesla is lobbying for tax relief, without which, it feels, its cars will be unaffordable in India.

  • Excellon Drills 1,633 g/t silver equivalent over 0.35 Metres at Silver City

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2021 diamond drilling campaign and provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Silver City Project in Saxony, Germany.

  • Norra Metals Defines 11 High-Priority Targets at Meråker Property

    Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that the company has defined 11 high-priority targets for base metals and accessory gold, resultant from the previous historical data compilation and integration.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Chipmaker Monolithic Power Systems Crushes Fourth-Quarter Estimates

    Chipmaker Monolithic Power Systems late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. MPWR stock rose in extended trading.

  • How to Combine Two Mortgages Into One?

    If you have a second mortgage as well as a primary, does it make sense to consolidate into a single loan? Here's how to figure it out.

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened following a drop in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow. "The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4.

  • Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

    Canopy's BioSteel sports-hydration business and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • Did Warren Buffett Scoop Up Stock Last Quarter? Don’t Bet on It.

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly filing of its equity holdings is expected on Monday. Buffett has taken a cautious approach during the pandemic.

  • Even If This Is a Bond Bear Market, Things May Not End Badly

    (Bloomberg) -- The question of the day is whether we’re in a bond bear market. After all, we don’t even know what one looks like. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000I was on record a month ago saying 2022 would see a prolonge

  • Equinor shareholders to get $10 billion payout as energy prices soar

    Norway's Equinor will pay out $10 billion to shareholders this year after it reported record fourth-quarter pretax profits, joining European rivals in cashing in on a boom in oil and gas prices and sending its shares to a new high. Adjusted earnings before tax leapt to $15.0 billion in the October-December quarter, up from $756 million a year earlier and beating the $13.2 billion predicted in a poll of 23 analysts compiled by Equinor. Thanks to high energy prices and disciplined spending, Equinor generated $25 billion of free cash flow last year - equivalent to Senegal's GDP in 2020, according to World Bank data.

  • AUD/USD Main Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through .7168

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7140.

  • Stock Markets Slightly Positive Ahead of the CPI

    The S&P 500 has rallied during the trading session on Wednesday to go looking towards the 50 day EMA ahead of the CPI figures on Thursday.