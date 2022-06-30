U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7270
    -0.8180 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LUNMF
Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has decreased by 634,613 to 778,752,031 common shares with voting rights as at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from June 1, 2022 to date is a result of the Company purchasing share under the existing normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 30, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)
Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c8907.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t G

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Micron Stock Is Sliding. The Outlook Disappointed.

    Memory-chip maker Micron said fiscal-fourth-quarter results will come up short. Demand for PCs and smartphones is softening, and could hurt prices for DRAM and NAND chips.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Micron Shares Slump on Muted Sales Forecast

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology issued a subdued revenue outlook, spooking investors even as it reported a strong rise in earnings for its latest quarter. “Recently, the industry demand environment has weakened, and we are taking action to moderate our supply growth” in coming quarters, Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that he was still confident about long-term demand for memory and storage. Micron which makes data-storage and memory chips for computers and smartphones, had enjoyed a major upswing in sales and profit during the pandemic, benefiting from surging demand for electronics amid the work-from-home shift.

  • Stocks could drop 50%, Nouriel Roubini argues. Things will get much worse before they get better.

    The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management. You can skip our analysis of Horn’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management. Polaris Capital Management is a Boston-based global and […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Popped, Then Retreated Today

    Shares of the online car-selling company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked this morning following a positive note from an analyst. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones resumed coverage of the company and put a $35 price target on its stock. Jones said in an investor note that Carvana has enough cash and a strong value proposition and that despite recent negative press the company still has lots to offer automotive consumers -- including a large selection and positive buying experience -- according to The Fly.

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.