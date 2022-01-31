U.S. markets closed

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 768,800 to 735,755,954 common shares with voting rights as at January 31, 2022. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from January 1, 2022 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on January 31, 2022 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c1540.html

