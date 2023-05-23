Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.09

Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) will pay a dividend of $0.09 on the 21st of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Lundin Mining Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 36.8%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 114%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Lundin Mining Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0882 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.345. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Lundin Mining's EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Lundin Mining (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

