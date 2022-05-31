U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.20
    -1.04 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,167.88
    -45.08 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,152.23
    +21.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.56
    -0.51 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -12.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.51 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0960 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6140
    +0.9940 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,997.19
    +1,345.81 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    695.94
    -0.12 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

The Lundquist Institute (TLI) Receives Grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation to Support the Training of the Next Generation of COPD Researchers

·2 min read

Funding will be directed to TLI's Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Exercise Physiology with a Research Focus on Diverse and Underserved Patient Populations

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lundquist Institute today announced that it has received a grant of $112,000 from the Johnny Carson Foundation to support the training of the next generation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) researchers at its Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Exercise Physiology, a world-leading venue for respiratory medicine research spanning basic and clinical science. This Institute Within the Institute (IWI) at TLI aims to identify mechanisms, develop diagnostic tools, and test treatments for respiratory disease. It aims to achieve this by nurturing and promoting research activities in the fields of physiology and medicine involving the lungs, heart, blood, muscles, and the immune and nervous systems for patients in whom shortness-of breath and exercise intolerance are major symptoms.

Human Lungs
Human Lungs

"We are elated to have received this generous grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation," said Harry Rossiter, PhD, Co-Director of the Institute of Respiratory Medicine and Exercise Physiology and Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "This grant will go toward our unique research training program that brings together basic, translational, and clinical researchers, devoted to the understanding of physiological impacts of chronic respiratory disorders on respiratory and physical function and to translate this knowledge into therapeutic strategies. Our research efforts are embedded alongside the County Hospital system, focusing on patients from diverse and underserved backgrounds. This new support will build on our 25 years of research success to identify new COPD therapeutics, and our excellent track record in training the next generation of COPD researchers. We are also pleased to be addressing COPD, the very disease that Johnny Carson suffered from in his life."

"We see this grant as an investment in the important research and training needed to treat respiratory disease," said Allan Alexander, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Johnny Carson Foundation. "Having an impact on the future of respiratory medicine is a goal of our foundation and we look forward to seeing the results of this critical work."

The Johnny Carson Foundation gift will support an immersive research training experience with rotations in basic, translational, and clinical research laboratories and specialization in a chosen area.

CONTACT: Max Benavidez
(310) 200-2682
max.benavidez@lundquist.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lundquist-institute-tli-receives-grant-from-the-johnny-carson-foundation-to-support-the-training-of-the-next-generation-of-copd-researchers-301558182.html

SOURCE The Lundquist Institute

Recommended Stories

  • Hit the music!

    The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto is taking downtown by storm once again this summer. From June 30 to July 9, 2022, the public can soak up that thrilling festival vibe for 10 fun and festive days. In addition to the stellar program announced earlier, the festival is proud to present brand-new initiatives that will be making downtown Montréal shine, not to mention treating music lovers to a feast for the senses.

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • Sperm Donor With Genetic Condition Doesn't Tell Lesbians He Contacted

    James MacDougall fathered 15 children without telling the women using his services that he had fragile-X syndrome.

  • Why Seniors Need to Know about This Long-Term Care Insurance Policy

    A 1035 exchange can let you pay long-term care insurance premiums using a tax-free transfer from an annuity. This technique can save on taxes while providing you with desirable coverage to protect against the financial impact should you ever require … Continue reading → The post 1035 Exchange: Annuity to Long-Term Care Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dr. Fauci Has Warned of These COVID Symptoms

    The most recent variants of COVID-19 have seemingly evolved to be milder, especially if you're vaccinated and boosted. But one factor hasn't changed: Contracting COVID puts you at risk of developing long-lasting symptoms, a.k.a. long COVID, and a study released this week indicate that vaccines aren't much protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has warned about some of these potential symptoms. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Sanofi Shares Fall As OTC Cialis Delay Adds to Troubles for Consumer Health Division

    The setback could raise fears about the future of the French company's consumer division, which is also seeing delays in an OTC version of Tamiflu.

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences to Present Research Findings at AAIC 2022 Conference

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it will present the findings from its UK Health Economic study entitled "Using the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) to improve the efficiency of primary care referrals to memory services" (the "Study") at the upcoming Alzheimer'

  • If You Bought This at Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    No matter where you live, there's a good chance you rely on at least one major supermarket when grabbing groceries and other essentials. And no matter what your preference may be, each retailer makes it easier to prepare for a big meal or keep your fridge and pantry well-stocked with everything you might need. But if you've recently made purchases at large grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, you may want to check your kitchen after the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) released a warning abou

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. "I feel a little nervous," said Joseph Mak, who works in education. North Korea has lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital Pyongyang after its first admission of COVID-19 outbreaks weeks ago, media reported, as the isolated country says the virus situation is now under control.

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at stores including Walmart is being probed by the FDA

    The strawberries are sold at supermarket chains Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa

    When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health centre, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. After a week in custody and a two-year legal process, the clinical officer and girl were vindicated in March by the High Court, which reaffirmed Kenya's constitutional provision for abortion services in emergency or life-threatening situations. Such cases have given cheer in recent years to abortion rights activists around Africa, where cultural and religious traditions clash with the reality of widespread underage and unwanted pregnancies, sometimes by rape or incest.

  • Why Masks Work, but Mandates Haven't

    COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising again in the U.S., and deaths are starting to rise, too. In response, many people are understandably asking what the country can do to minimize the virus’s toll in the weeks ahead. So far, a lot of discussion has focused on mask mandates. Schools in Philadelphia; Providence, Rhode Island; Berkeley, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts, have reimposed theirs, as have several colleges. Elsewhere, some people are frustrated that officials including

  • FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A that is possibly linked to two brands of organic strawberries that were sold at several retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Couple forced to keep dead baby in fridge after miscarriage 'hell'

    A woman was forced to keep her baby's remains in their home fridge after she suffered a miscarriage and was reportedly turned away by NHS staff.

  • A human rights movement 'disguised as a coffee shop' employs and empowers people with disabilities

    Only 19% of people with disabilities are employed due to false assumptions and stereotypes that "can prevent people from even getting an interview.”

  • U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients

    Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine time "is not a crowd-pleaser," Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, told Reuters. Use of Pfizer's Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections have risen.

  • I Was Arrested For Weed At 12 Years Old. It Changed The Entire Course Of My Life.

    "I often think about how differently my life might have gone had weed been legal when I was a kid."

  • Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

    A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Letters to the Editor: Why San Francisco's archbishop is right to deny Nancy Pelosi Communion

    A reader points out that for a Catholic, there's a difference between privately believing in abortion rights and actively trying to protect them.