Lunds and Byerly’s workers poised to strike reach agreement with company

Grocery workers who were poised to strike last week instead “overwhelmingly” agreed to a two-year contract with Lunds & Byerlys that offered “historic wage increases and pay equity” to the 2,500 employees at 22 stores in the west metro, union officials announced Saturday night.

Members of UFCW Local 663 will see average raises of $3.00 to $4.00 an hour by the spring of 2024, the union said in a press release.

One full-time employee was excited to see her part-time colleagues receive such good wage increases.

“They work hard and they deserve it. They are a major part of this team–from deli, bakery, online, up front, you name it,” said Anita Pitcher, a 45 year union member who works full time in the deli at the Maple Grove Lunds & Byerlys.

Employees called the agreement “truly historic.”

“It was great to see the smiles on my coworkers’ faces when they read the agreement today. This contract is truly historic. In the 35 years I’ve been in the retail grocery industry, I’ve never seen such a rich contract. Cub paved the way for us. They set the standard for wages. Lunds & Byerlys has now set the new standard for the grocery industry,” said Rosemary Luoma, who works at the St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys.

