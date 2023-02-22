U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,115.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,070.25
    -26.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.30
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    -0.92 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    +2.30 (+10.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7600
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,123.35
    -560.51 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.23
    -18.04 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,887.14
    -90.61 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 26.3 Bn by End of 2031, as per TMR Report

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Technological advancements in diagnostic approaches and cancer therapy are projected to propel the industry during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.The global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2031. An increase in cases of lung cancer globally is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. A rise in awareness about the availability of lung cancer treatment and a surge in success rates are projected to bolster market expansion during the forecast period.

The surge in awareness about the significance of cancer diagnostics is driving the adoption of lung cancer diagnostics in developing and developed countries. Added advantages of early and accurate diagnostics are anticipated to augment industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the advent and rise in popularity of biomarkers as a non-invasive diagnostic method is projected to present lucrative business opportunities in the lung cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

According to the TMR report, the global lung cancer diagnostics market is likely to reach US$ 26.3 Bn by the end of 2031. The rise in lung cancer cases globally and the increase in awareness about the availability of cancer therapy are boosting market growth.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74159

Key Findings of Study

  • Increase in Prevalence of Lung Cancer: Increase in the prevalence of lung cancer among people in both developed and developing countries is augmenting the global lung cancer diagnostics market. Advancements in diagnostics and the increase in the adoption of the latest therapeutic and diagnostic approaches to various cancer types are projected to accelerate industry growth in the next few years. The surge in the adoption of accurate and effective diagnostic testing for cancer is likely to drive the market in the near future.

  • Rise in Popularity of CT and PET Scans: The increase in popularity of imaging technology and non-invasive diagnostic methods, such as PET scans and CT scans, for detecting the presence of cancer cells in the body is fuelling market expansion

Key Drivers

  • The rise in the prevalence of lung cancer coupled with the advent of accurate imaging techniques for diagnostics

  • Increase in adoption of innovative biomarkers for lung cancer treatment

  • Surge in advancement in imaging technology and rise in adoption of PET scans for diagnostic treatment

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74159&ltype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Europe held the dominant market share in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to the rise in cases of lung cancer. The availability of advanced medical infrastructure & facilities and the presence of leading players are expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years.

  • North America is likely to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period. An increase in cases of lung cancer and advanced medical facilities for cancer treatment is projected to bolster market development in the next few years.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global lung cancer diagnostics market are

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

  • Biodesix,

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

  • Paige AI,

  • Oncocyte Corporation,

  • Danaher,

  • Boditech Med Inc.,

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

  • Amoy Diagnostics Co.,

  • QIAGEN,

  • Abbott,

  • Illumina, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Ask for References:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=74159

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Diagnostic Test

  • Imaging Tests

  • Pulmonary Function Tests

  • Lung Tissue Analysis

  • Others

Cancer Type

  • Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

  • Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centers

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

Related Healthcare Reports

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank Most Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Gilead says its COVID-19 drug can help reduce deaths, shorten hospital stays

    MARKET PULSE Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Tuesday that its COVID-19 drug can help reduce deaths and readmission rates among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and who received the drug, remdesivir, shortly after their hospital admission.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Merck's COVID-19 Treatment Fails To Prevent Infection In Household Exposure

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Lagevrio (molnupiravir) did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in the risk of COVID-19 following household exposure to another individual with COVID-19. The Phase 3 MOVe-AHEAD trial evaluated people who did not have COVID-19 at baseline (confirmed by a negative baseline SARS-CoV-2 test and no signs and symptoms) but lived with someone who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Related: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Might Be Linked To Spreading Mutat

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Henry Ford Strategy to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • Apellis Surges To Four-Month High — Sending Rival Iveric Tumbling — On A First-Ever Approval

    Apellis Pharmaceuticals snagged FDA approval for the first-ever geographic atrophy treatment, leading APLS stock to surge Tuesday.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Exact Sciences, A Top 5% Stock, Beat Quarterly Expectations — And Crumbled

    Exact Sciences delivered a second consecutive quarter of sales growth acceleration Tuesday. But EXAS stock toppled.

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • 'Block-and-lock' HIV path targeted by UCSF professor, Peninsula drug company

    “This cuts the virus off at its knees," said the co-author of a presentation at the CROI meeting this week.

  • Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Track Alibaba, JD.com, NetEase and other top Chinese stocks trading in the U.S., and get timely analysis of the trends affecting them.

  • Chemical maker INEOS makes U.S. shale bet with $1.4 billion Chesapeake deal

    The deal would give INEOS, run by billionaire businessman Jim Ratcliffe, access to the natural gas that is key to its core business at a time of significant disruption in global gas markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Over the last two decades, U.S. onshore oil and gas production has provided security of supply for the global market and competitive advantage for U.S. industry," Brian Gilvary, chairman of INEOS Energy, said in a statement. The transaction, involving an area of around 172,000 net acres with average net daily production of about 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent, will also grant Chesapeake Energy a complete exit from the Eagle Ford shale basin.

  • Amazon Purchase of One Medical Health Clinics Won’t Be Blocked by FTC

    WASHINGTON— Amazon.com will be able to close its purchase of 1Life Healthcare the operator of the One Medical line of primary-care clinics, without a legal challenge by antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission won’t sue in time to block the $3.9 billion deal, including debt, but will continue its investigation of the merger, an agency spokesman said. The decision clears a path for Amazon to substantially expand its healthcare offerings and operate physical medical clinics.

  • Toyota Could Mark Its US EV Production Debut By 2025 Summer

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) proposed to begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant by the summer of 2025. Toyota eyed monthly output of over 10,000 by the year's end, Reuters reports. The Japanese automobile behemoth considered selling 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026. A Toyota spokesperson told Reuters there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the U.S. In February, Toyota's new incoming CEO, Koji Sato, said

  • Spice maker McCormick sees 'pushback' from retailers on price increases -CEO

    McCormick & Company Inc is looking to hike prices on its spices and hot sauces at retailers like Walmart Inc and Kroger Co but is getting "pushback" on the increases, CEO Lawrence Kurzius said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Kurzius, speaking on the sidelines of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, said the "pushback on this is in line with the pushback (on) the last round" of price hikes the Frank's RedHot sauce maker introduced last year. Retailers including Walmart, the world's largest, have said they are concerned about further price increases from consumer products companies, after largely passing them on following once-in-a-generation levels of inflation.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.