U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,959.54
    -217.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Players Covered in Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AstraZeneca plc, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. Qiagen.

Pune, India, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lung cancer diagnostics market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the upcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of smoking, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028”.

Industry Development:

June 2019: First in vitro diagnostic immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay was launched by Roche Diagnostics with an aim to offer improved detection of lung cancer.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lung-cancer-diagnostics-market-102003


Market Growth Drivers:

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness about lung cancer among the world population due to the emergence of advanced technologies in healthcare industry and the wide availability of internet and data across the world. Thus, this is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

  • Introduction of Technologically Advanced Systems to Propel Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

  • Extensive Distribution Network, Strong Portfolio, and Stout Brand Presence to Boost the Market

  • Rapid Shift towards Latest Technology in Developed and Emerging Countries

  • Launch of Innovative and Advanced Products is Propelling the Growth of the Market

  • Clinical Efficiency of New Products to Boost its Adoption during 2021-2028

  • Higher Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic to Propel Market Growth

  • Product Innovations and Regional Expansions to Augment Market Growth

  • Growing Research & Development Investments and Increasing New Product approvals to Drive Market Growth

  • Robust Product Offerings by Key Players to Propel Industry Growth

  • Strategic Partnerships Coupled with Strong Brand Presence to Foster Company Growth


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/lung-cancer-diagnostics-market-102003


Market Segments:

  • On the basis of cancer type, this market is categorized into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC).

  • Based on test, the market is divided into imaging tests, sputum cytology, biopsy, molecular tests, and other tests.

  • By end-user, the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

  • Based on geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

North America region is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the lung cancer diagnostics market share on account of the increasing technological advancements in lung cancer treatment and the increasing prevalence of smoking in this region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the improvement in the research and development of diagnostic tools in this region.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/lung-cancer-diagnostics-market-102003


Competitive Landscape:

The prominent companies in the lung cancer diagnostics market are focusing on the introduction of advanced devices for lung cancer treatment and early diagnosis in order to reduce the adverse impact of lung cancer. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to widen their business horizons and strengthen their market position.

List of key players:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Qiagen


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Lennar, FedEx, Dollar General, GameStop and Fed’s Policy in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release March 14-18, along with a few previews.

  • Entrepreneur Drove Computing and Audio Forward Through Decades of Disease

    Thomas Yuen, who has died at 70, immigrated from Hong Kong and led early technology companies to success before devoting his fortune and final years to the search for a cure to his hereditary, lifelong disease.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Meta employees say goodbye to perks like on-site laundry

    Employees will receive an extra $2300 per year to compensate.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • Why the Nickel in a Nickel Is Worth More Than the Coin

    The recent spike in nickel prices on the London Metal Exchanges means a nickel is now worth more than a dime. But the metal has been valued at more than five cents for years.

  • Retirement: The pros and cons of adding crypto to your 401(k) plan

    Michael Durso, co-founder of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss advantages and disadvantages of adding crypto to retirement savings plans.

  • Dozens of corporations are still in Russia. It's getting harder for them to leave.

    Hundreds of multinational corporations have cut ties with Russia as its military assault on Ukraine intensifies, bolstering the effects of western economic sanctions and redirecting their operations to serve desperate Ukrainian refugees. But for the dozens of companies that remain in Russia, it's getting increasingly difficult to leave, experts say.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Consumers watching the horrific humani

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Goldman Sachs sees the risk of US entering a recession

    A recession may be taking form off in the distance, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Shale Drilling Climbs Most in Month as Biden Calls for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale explorers returned to growth mode this week, adding the most rigs in a month as the Biden administration calls on them to unleash more crude to offset a ban on Russian oil.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineRecession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get ReadyUkraine Update: ‘Continuous’ Video Talks Under Way With RussiaSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fa

  • Are 457 Plan Withdrawals Taxable?

    Learn how withdrawals from 457 deferred-compensation plans are taxable, but not subject to the same rules and restrictions as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Back About $2 Billion of Stock This Year

    Barron's estimate is based on the share count Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in its proxy statement, made public late on Friday.

  • UK and EU open antitrust probes into Google and Meta over online ads

    UK and EU antitrust authorities launched parallel probes into Google and Meta, formerly Facebook, over a deal between the two for online display advertising services.

  • Bitcoin Miners’ February Production Fell on Shorter Month, Winter Storm

    Mining power increased for most miners from the previous month as miners continue their growth plans.

  • Blink Charging president shares how the company works to ‘spread EV adoption nationwide’

    Blink Charging President Brendan Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the EV charging company's revenue growth in 2021, EV infrastructure and adoption, weather impacts on charging stations, President Biden's infrastructure plan, and the outlook on the EV space.

  • Here are the countries that import the most Russian oil

    The vast majority of Russia's oil exports are purchased by Europe and China, which together account for 90 percent of the country's total exports.That's made it tougher for Europe to enact similar bans as the U.S. on Russian imports and lessens the economic hit to Moscow from the Biden administration's decision this week to cut off Russian oil. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil to global markets and the second-largest exporter of...