U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.75
    -22.51 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,169.12
    -149.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,510.90
    -119.96 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.15
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.98
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.90
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    17.92
    +0.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9899
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3440
    +0.1510 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6300
    +2.0550 (+1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,793.92
    +5.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.70
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.85
    -22.58 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces Education & Engagement Committee

·4 min read

Committee to Steward Foundation's Educational Resources and Outreach Programs

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of a select group of volunteers to its newly formed Education & Engagement Committee. Comprised of clinicians, researchers, patients, caregivers and advocates, this committee is tasked with ensuring that LCRF is providing educational content that is relevant, helpful, and meets the needs of the lung cancer community. In addition, it will ensure these resources are readily available to inform and empower individuals on their lung cancer journey.

The new committee grew out of LCRF's Patient Education Review Committee, led by Dr. Narjust Florez and Dr. Joan Schiller. Dr. Isabel Preeshagul is chair of the new Education & Engagement Committee, and Drs. Florez and Schiller remain critical advisors.

"I am so pleased to see the evolution of this advisory committee," says Dr. Schiller. "Working with Dr. Preeshagul and the LCRF staff to deliver programs and resources that meet the needs of lung cancer patients, their caregivers, and their healthcare teams is an important part of ensuring that LCRF is able to deliver on its research commitments."

"I'm delighted to be chairing this incredible committee," commented Dr. Preeshagul. "With Dr. Schiller's invaluable experience and guidance, this dedicated group of volunteers will make certain that LCRF's programs and resources are always timely, accurate, and accessible for all patients with lung cancer and those who care for them. This committee's varied membership provides us with a diverse perspective, ensuring that we continue to deliver high quality comprehensive information. I'm excited about the positive difference we're making in the lives of patients, caregivers, and their families through LCRF's programs."

"As a primary caregiver to someone with a lung cancer diagnosis, having access to resources, information, and experts in the field is important to me – and raising awareness of lung cancer without stigma even more so," says Rhonda Meckstroth. "LCRF has been a resource for me, and I'm honored to be a part of such an important committee. I can lend my experience to help others in my shoes, and help people understand that anyone with lungs can get lung cancer."

Members of the Education & Engagement Committee serve a two-year term and share a commitment to the mission of LCRF: to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer.

LCRF's Education & Engagement Committee Members:

Isabel Preeshagul, DO, MBS 
Committee Chair 
Assistant Attending Physician, Thoracic Oncology 
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Sydney Barned, MD 
Survivor and Advocate 
Internal Medicine Hospitalist 
Anne Arundel Medical Center

Dave Bjork 
Survivor and Advocate 
Vice President of Empowerment 
GRYT Health

Phil Bonomi, MD, MS 
Professor Emeritus 
Rush University Medical Center

Meghan Cox      
Advocate

Denise D. Cutlip 
Survivor and Advocate

Devika Das, MD, MSHQS 
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology 
Department of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham 
Section Chief of Oncology, Birmingham VA Medical Center

Narjust Florez (Duma), MD 
Associate Director, Cancer Care Equity Program 
Thoracic Medical Oncologist 
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Cancer Center 
Member of the Faculty, Harvard Medical School

Kathryn A. Gold, MD 
Clinical Professor of Medicine    
University of California San Diego, Moores Cancer Center

Benjamin Philip Levy, MD 
Clinical Director of Medical Oncology       
Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center 
Associate Professor of Oncology 
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Stephen V. Liu, MD        
Thoracic Medical Oncologist and Associate Professor of Medicine 
Georgetown University 
Director of Thoracic Oncology and the Head of Developmental Therapeutics 
Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Rhonda Meckstroth 
Caregiver and Advocate

Catherine Paykin, MSSW, LCSW 
Social Worker 
NYU Langone Health

Jyoti D. Patel, MD 
Professor of Medicine and Medical Director of Thoracic Oncology 
Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center 
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Rachel Sanborn, MD 
Medical Director, Thoracic Oncology Program 
Medical Director of Phase I Clinical Trials Program 
Robert W. Franz Cancer Research Center, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute at Providence Cancer Institute

Joan H. Schiller, MD   
Deputy Director, Inova Schar Cancer Center (Emeritus) 
Adjunct Professor, Department of Medicine 
University of Virginia

Nagashree Seetharamu, MD, MBBS       
Medical Oncologist, Thoracic and Head and Neck Oncology          
Monter Cancer Center, Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine 
Professor, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell

Christos Stavropoulos, MD, FACS             
Director of Thoracic Oncology 
The Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center 
Chief of Thoracic Surgery 
Englewood Health

Ishwaria M. Subbiah, MD, MS 
Medical Oncologist 
Palliative Care and Integrative Medicine Physician            
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 394 research grants, totaling nearly $39 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

Contact: 
Sheila Sullivan 
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF 
ssullivan@lcrf.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lung-cancer-research-foundation-announces-education--engagement-committee-301618320.html

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • CVS outbids Amazon, UnitedHealth for Signify Health

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CVS beating out Amazon and UnitedHealth in the bid to acquire Signify Health.

  • 25 Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies in the World A Year Ago

    In this article we listed the 25 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world a year ago and then compared their market caps today. Most of the article was written a year ago and discuss what hedge funds thought about those companies at that time. The biggest loser in the list is probably Moderna (MRNA) which […]

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition

    CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states. In 2022, Signify Health's clinicians expect to connect with nearly 2.5 million unique members in the home, both in-person and virtually. On average, they spend 2.5 times

  • Vertex (VRTX) CF Drug Gets FDA Expanded Label for Toddlers

    Following FDA approval for label expansion, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) Orkambi is now approved for treating cystic fibrosis in children aged one year and older.

  • News Anchor Julie Chin Says She Suffered 'Beginnings of a Stroke' on Live TV

    Julie Chin, an anchor for Tulsa, Oklahoma, NBC affiliate KJRH, says she experienced the early stages of a stroke during a live broadcast on Sept. 3.

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Your Stroke Risk Jumps 16 Percent, New Study Says

    Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood through a narrow artery to the brain. This triggers a major medical emergency as the brain quickly becomes deprived of necessary oxygen and nutrients. While there are many factors which can contribute to your stroke risk, researchers have recently found that one somewhat unexpected factor—your blood type—could make you 16 percent more likely to experience a stroke before the age of 60. Read on to learn whether you're at heightened

  • The Curious Hole in My Head

    I barreled into the world — a precipitous birth, the doctors called it — at a New York City hospital in the dead of night. In my first few hours of life, after six bouts of halted breathing, the doctors rushed me to the neonatal intensive care unit. A medical intern stuck his pinkie into my mouth to test the newborn reflex to suck. I didn’t suck hard enough. So they rolled my pink, 7-pound-11-ounce body into a brain scanner. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Lo and behol

  • High blood pressure awareness, control improved with better access to primary health care

    Research Highlights: In a study of both socioeconomically disadvantaged and socioeconomically advantaged neighborhoods, better access to primary health care was associated with improved high blood pressure awareness and control. These associations ...

  • Minnesota GOP lawmaker compares Democratic support for abortion to ‘Chinese genocide bill’

    Rep. Tom Emmer (R, MN-6) has recently criticized Democrats for voting to support reproductive rights, calling it the “Chinese genocide bill.” Emmer made his comment during an interview with Fox News host Mike Emmanuel on Sunday. During the interview, Emmanuel mentioned that some Republicans running for office in November decided to remove references to abortion from their campaign website after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

  • High rates of suicide among older adults: How to recognize the signs that someone needs help

    Suicide is a public health concern; many people don't realize that some of the highest rates of suicide are among older adults, especially among men.

  • Pain, Fear, Stigma: What People Who Survived Monkeypox Want You to Know

    NEW YORK — It began as an odd-looking pimple, or perhaps as a weird rash, or maybe as a sudden wave of fatigue in the middle of a hot summer day. The doctor was stumped, or said it was not a big deal, or — just maybe — identified it right away: monkeypox. New York City has been the epicenter of an outbreak of an old disease that has created new havoc. More than 18,000 cases have been identified across the United States, as of the end of August, and nearly 3,000 of them have been found in the cit

  • Why Lexington universities won’t have COVID data publicly available as classes resume

    Both UK and Transylvania will move away from public COVID dashboards with campus numbers to relying on CDC transmission levels this fall.

  • Osteoporosis Affects Many. What to Know—and How to Prevent It.

    Weak bones can have just as big an effect on the lives of seniors as heart disease or cancer. Here's what you can do to avoid osteoporosis—or reduce the risks if you already have it.

  • Inside the rare disease that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's hearing, vision and balance for a year

    The star revealed last month that the year-long effects from a rare autoimmune disease had him wondering if he'd ever be able to live normally again.

  • Masimo's (MASI) Latest Watch to Improve Patient Outcomes

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market consumer release of the Masimo W1 and other related launches is likely to significantly improve RPM.

  • Kenny Logan’s prostate cancer diagnosis ‘was a huge shock’

    The 50-year-old admitted the diagnosis had come out of the blue and he had surgery earlier this year.

  • How long COVID is impacting the nationwide labor shortage

    Persistent COVID-19 symptoms could be keeping millions of Americans out of the workforce. Economists and policymakers have struggled to figure out why a much lower percentage of working-age adults are in the labor force than before the pandemic. The number of Americans either employed or looking for work eclipsed its pre-pandemic level in August, according…

  • Florida leads nation in COVID deaths for third month in a row

    More than 1,600 people in Florida died of COVID-19 in August. But in the state's hospitals, there were more than 1,000 fewer cases than in July.