Lung cancer therapeutics market size to grow by USD 10,204.33 million: High prevalence of lung cancer remains key growth driver - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lung cancer therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 10,204.33 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period. This report provides analysis and insights to enable effective decision-making. Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Key Driver and Major Challenge

The high prevalence of lung cancer is driving the lung cancer therapeutics market growth. The number of new cases of lung cancer has increased significantly in recent years due to factors such as the growth of the geriatric population and changing lifestyles. As a result, the number of patients undergoing treatments such as immunotherapy and chemotherapy for lung cancer has also increased. Moreover, there are advanced therapeutics in the pipeline with proven efficacy, which is leading to quick approvals in clinical stages. Therefore, owing to the high incidence of the disease and the increasing drug approvals, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Adherence to available alternatives is impeding the lung cancer therapeutics market growth. Therapeutics are not highly effective during the early stages of lung cancer. Hence, surgery and radiation therapy are the most-preferred treatment options. Factors such as technological advances in radiation therapy are also challenging the growth of the market. In addition, advances in diagnostic methods for the detection of lung cancer pose a threat to the growth of the market. Thus, advances in early detection of lung cancer and the increasing use of surgeries and radiation therapy for treatment are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges, along with competitive
analysis, to help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy
the report to obtain detailed insights about the market.

Major Five Lung Cancer Therapeutics Companies

  • AbbVie Inc. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Teliso-V.

  • Amgen Inc. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Lumakras.

  • Astellas Pharma Inc. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Tarceva.

  • AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Tagrisso.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers lung cancer therapeutics, namely Giotrif.

Other key vendors

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Galecto Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • IOVANCE Biotherapeutics Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Moderna Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Parexel International Corp.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed
annually at USD 5000

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

  • Targeted therapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Immunotherapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Chemotherapy - size and forecast 2022-2027

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

  • NSCLC - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • SCLC - size and forecast 2022-2027

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2022-2027)

  • North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Asia - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2022-2027

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a PDF sample report

What are the key data covered in this lung cancer therapeutics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lung cancer therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the lung cancer therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the lung cancer therapeutics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market vendors

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer are driving the market growth. This is because of the rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure. In Asian countries, rapid industrial development, sub-urbanization, and disease patterns are leading to the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer.

Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing incidence of throat cancer is driving the market growth. The global throat cancer therapeutics market has witnessed an increase in the number of new cases in recent years. Throat cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in many parts of Europe, Asia, and North America, with pharyngeal cancer being the dominant throat cancer indication, followed by laryngeal cancer.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10,204.33 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galecto Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IOVANCE Biotherapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Moderna Inc., Novartis AG, Parexel International Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global lung cancer therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Therapy

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Therapy

  • 6.3 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 NSCLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 SCLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 12.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • 12.6 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 12.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.9 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 12.11 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 Novartis AG

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Sanofi SA

  • 12.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lung-cancer-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-204-33-million-high-prevalence-of-lung-cancer-remains-key-growth-driver---technavio-301696992.html

SOURCE Technavio

