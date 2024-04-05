When Will LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at LungLife AI, Inc.'s (LON:LLAI) future prospects. LungLife AI, Inc., a diagnostic company, researches and develops clinical diagnostic solutions for lung cancer with artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the United States and the People’s Republic of China. On 31 December 2023, the UK£9.0m market-cap company posted a loss of US$5.4m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is LungLife AI's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering LungLife AI, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$100k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 89%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for LungLife AI given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. LungLife AI currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

