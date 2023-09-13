When Will Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lunnon Metals Limited's (ASX:LM8) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. The AU$174m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$6.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$14m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Lunnon Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Lunnon Metals, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$60m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 111% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lunnon Metals given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Lunnon Metals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

